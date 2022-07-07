Conor McGregor’s dad Tony shows off new yacht captain uniform

McGregor is the captain of the 188 Luxury Sports Cruiser and got decked out in a 188-branded uniform to fit his captain title.

Conor McGregor’s dad Tony has showed off his new yacht “captain” uniform on Instagram.

The self-proclaimed “International Yachtsman of Leisure” owns a yacht that previously belonged to his UFC star son, and is named 188 after the amount of money he was paid each week (€188) while claiming social welfare.

McGregor is the captain of the 188 Luxury Sports Cruiser and got decked out in a 188-branded uniform to fit his captain title.

Tony shared a photo of his 188 branded uniform

He shared a photo of his new outfit laid out on the marble floor, which included a pair of white shorts with “188” embroidered on the left leg, as well as a matching white bomber jacket with black cuffs.

The iconic number 188 is displayed on the chest while word “captain” can also be seen written on the jacket’s right arm underneath an Irish flag.

A tag attached to the shorts shows that they were made by the clothing brand Kaygo.

Tony also made sure to accessorise with a black belt and a pair of sunglasses before pairing the photo of his new captain’s gear with the song Ride Like the Wind from the movie Knight and Day.

It comes after The Notorious purchased himself a brand-new superyacht for a cool €3 million.

The Crumlin native picked up the 63-foot-long Lamborghini Technomar, nicknamed the “supercar of the sea” in the French Riviera in May.

Conor McGregor's dad Tony splashes €170k on new car complete with personalised plates

Tony McGregor slams President Zelensky for criticising his son Conor

Tony McGregor stops to say 'yello' to locals in luxury Lamborghini Aventador

His fiancée Dee Devlin joined him to mark the occasion and brought along their three children: Conor Jr (4), Croía (3), and Rían (1).

Showing off his new purchase on social media he said: “I am honoured to secure the Number 12 edition of just 63 to be made,” he revealed on Instagram last year.”

“1963 being the year Lamborghini first began, and 12 being, well you know Twelve!” he said, referencing his hometown postcode of Dublin 12.

"Thank you Giuseppe Constantino and the entire team at “The Italian Sea Group” for your amazing work! Excited to see the finished result during next season’s yachting season.”