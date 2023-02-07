Conor McGregor’s ‘absolutely awful’ acting skills roasted as he mimics Steve Jobs
The Dubliner today announced a new flavour of his Proper No Twelve whiskey ahead of his UFC comeback.
Social media users were left cringing after watching Conor McGregor appear in an “absolutely awful” advertisement for his whiskey brand.
The Dubliner today announced a new flavour of his Proper No Twelve whiskey ahead of his UFC comeback.
He had previously teased a “mega announcement” with a photo of himself dressed up as the late Apple founder Steve Jobs, leading fans to believe that a collaboration with the tech giant may be on the cards.
However, many were disappointed when McGregor finally revealed that his big news was simply a brand-new apple-flavoured whiskey product.
He shared the announcement alongside an ad parodying the Apple company – which received mixed reviews from followers.
Some were left unimpressed by the “awful” ad, with one person simply commenting: “Steve Cringe McGregor”.
Drink Different! 🍏🥃— Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) February 7, 2023
Introducing a new revolutionary product from our storied distillery, Proper No. Twelve Irish Apple—a blend of my award-winning Proper No. Twelve Irish whiskey with notes of crisp and juicy Irish apple.
How do ya like them apples! @properwhiskey pic.twitter.com/7rEVLPLOIf
Someone else remarked that the clip was “Elon Musk levels of funny” while another added: “What is this editing? Obviously got the work experience kid to do it”.
One fan was left disappointed by McGregor’s announcement, writing: “Lol was this the announcement? @thenotoriousmma I got so excited for a McGregor Apple Watch or something lol”.
Others were full of praise for the 34-year-old's most recent post, including his fiancée Dee Devlin, who gushed: “Amazing!! What a man and what a drink!! I’m so proud of you babe!! Tasty tasty.”
And broadcaster Adam Catterall agreed: “This is superb. Thought your acting skills had peaked with the ‘Irishman’ BT Sport promo. I was wrong. Congrats on the new product and good luck with it.”
Another person admired the video, saying: “Such a bad advert that it’s actually brilliant”.
Read more
It comes after Liam Neeson slammed the Notorious as a “leprechaun” who has given Ireland a “bad name”.
The Taken star told Men’s Health: “That little leprechaun Conor McGregor, he gives Ireland a bad name. I know he’s fit, and I admire him for that. But I can’t take it.”
Neeson didn’t just have bad things to say about McGregor, the Northern Ireland native also took aim at the sport of Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) by comparing it to two men fighting in a pub.
He said: “UFC I can’t stand. That to me is like a bar fight.
“I know the practitioners are like, ‘no, you’re wrong — the months of training we do.’ Why don’t you just grab a beer bottle and hit the other guy over the head?”
Today's Headlines
'excruciating pain' | Dublin woman tied up, assaulted and had boiling water poured over her, court hears
maul grown up | Mrs Brown’s Boys child star ‘Bono’ is unrecognisable as he lines out for Ulster U18s
'Traumatising' | Family of two Creeslough victims ask TG4 not to air programme on tragedy
date from hell | Dublin man burgled home of woman he met on Tinder and threatened her with knife
'Cringe' | Conor McGregor’s ‘absolutely awful’ acting skills roasted as he mimics Steve Jobs
burglary charge | Face of man accused of causing €51k worth of damage to Hugo Boss store on Grafton Street
devastated | Hit and run victim was ‘loved by family and friends’ in Luton and Cork
FATAL AT-TRACT-ION | Gang stole six tractors and wrecked Donegal village which was Ireland's tidiest town
Horrific | Dublin man who kicked pregnant ex in stomach and threatened to ‘rip’ baby out jailed for 13 years
tat's dumb | Man with ‘Cop Killer’ tattoo arrested for shooting at officer in Florida City