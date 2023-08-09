Conor McGregor tells arch-rival he’s taken a ‘humongous p*ss’ after drug test jibe

The pair, who have served as opposing coaches on ‘The Ultimate Fighter 31’, and are supposed to square off at the conclusion of the season, engaged in a short social media spat

Conor McGregor has told arch-rival Michael Chandler that he has taken a “humongous p*ss” for him in a sharp Twitter retort to a dig aimed by the American.

The latest series of online swipes started after McGregor tweeted about this new Forged Irish stout.

“Great news for everyone in the UK! We are now available nationwide online exclusively on @asda. Go online and buy the world’s creamiest stout today!!

Cheeky Chandler couldn’t resist in taking a quick swipe by taunting McGregor: “You spelled USADA wrong @TheNotoriousMMA…when are you going to exclusively give a sample so we can finish what we started?”

This is a reference to the fact that McGregor has yet to enter the USADA drug testing pool, which has put the status of his return in question.

But in typical McGregor style, the Dubliner fired back: “Morning Mike, I just took a humongous p*ss right there, just for you. ‘Bout to have a coffee now, have a good day.”

UFC legend McGregor is due to make his return to the octagon at the end of the year against Chandler after coaching against his rival on this season of The Ultimate Fighter

But McGregor recently indicated that UFC was ready to move on from Chandler as a potential opponent, although Dana White says that’s not the case.

After Justin Gaethje defeated Dustin Poirier in the UFC 291 headliner on July 29, McGregor called out the new BMF champion. In a since-deleted tweet, the Dubliner claimed that the promotion might be interested in booking him against an opponent other than Chandler.

“I’ll do it if they [the UFC] want it, no prob. I don’t think they want him no more tho. There’s loads of juicy fights around and my return date is my return date. I never gave a f*** about who it was. Ever. I’ll fight anyone. I’ll even fly them to me, ask [Paulie] Malignaggi. Flow in and bet around.”

But White declared: “He’s fighting Chandler. He (McGregor) likes to f**k with everybody,” White said. “You know what I mean? Especially his opponent, or possible opponents.

“I talked to Conor, either yesterday or the day before, and yeah, he’s ready to fight,” White said at post-fight press conference for the Contender Series on Tuesday night. “I said, ‘Listen, get in shape and let’s figure this out.’”

McGregor has been out of action for over two years after suffering an horrific broken leg in his trilogy bout with Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in July 2021.