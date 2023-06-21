Conor McGregor takes in Big Apple amid sex assault allegations storm

The UFC star was in Times Square with his daughter.

UFC star Conor McGregor has posted a photograph on social media of himself and his daughter enjoying a showing of The Lion King at the Minskoff Theatre on Broadway in New York.

The family snap comes days after the Crumlin man posted more photos of himself and his family enjoying the five star service of the Peninsula Hotel on 5th Avenue.

“Thóg mé mo Croía go dtí an “Lion King Broadway Show” anocht i Nua-Eabhrac, Times Square,” Conor captioned the sweet snap.

On father’s day, the MMA champ posted images of himself and his clan enjoying a balcony meal overlooking the Big Apple, whilst tucking into coffees, chips and a variety of delicious grub.

The family also enjoyed the indoor pool in the hotel where prices start at €900 per night approximately.

Conor has been in the eye of the storm recently with a woman making a number of sexual assault allegations against the grappler.

Last Friday, McGregor’s lawyer, Barbara R. Llanes, of Gelber Schacter & Greenberg, issued a statement regarding the allegations against McGregor, saying that the woman involved wants money.

McGregor’s attorney says that footage from the night shows the allegations are false, which McGregor had claimed all along.

“After the video was released by TMZ, the claimant’s lawyer now has changed her story,” the firm said.

“Mr McGregor welcomes the investigation, which he firmly believes will show the claims against him are false.

“After not responding to the demand for money made by claimant’s counsel, she turned to the media to apply pressure. This is no more than a shakedown.”

There have been no charges filed at this time.

UFC veteran, Matt Brown had some advice for the Dublin fighter recently.

“My big question ­— is Conor putting himself in these positions where people have the opportunity to make these types of allegations?” Brown said of McGregor on the latest episode of The Fighter vs. The Writer. “In my opinion, not that I’m one to tell anyone how to live their life, but I would lay low if I was him,” he said.

“If someone is making these allegations, that means at minimum, there are people around that had the opportunity to make these allegations. At least in the same room that he was speaking to, or hanging out with, or something. It has to be a minimum at that.

“If he’s not in the vicinity, they can’t make these allegations. But if they’re even in the vicinity, then that potential exists,” Brown added.