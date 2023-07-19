Conor McGregor spotted rapidly leaving Liverpool pub where fight broke out

The UFC star had been seen in the pub in Prenton after attending a family funeral.

Conor McGregor has appeared in new social media footage posted online leaving a Liverpool pub after witnessing an altercation between punters.

The UFC star had reportedly attended a family funeral in the area before meeting in the pub in Prenton afterwards for drinks where he posed for pictures with fans.

However, later that evening he can be seen making a rapid exit as he is escorted by security men to a waiting black Ranger Rover which then speeds off.

McGregor (in white shirt) seen leaving the pub

Young fans who are gathered outside attempt to take photos of the star and shout his name before he is driven away.

Other social media posts apparently taken inside the pub show a group of men pushing and shoving each other as a melee breaks out.

The 35-year-old Dubliner, who was only recently pictured in New York, had apparently flown over to attend a family funeral.

The Range Rover speeds away

The fighter also posted a series of pictures on his own social media, dressed in a black suit alongside friends and family. The pictures show him inside the Wirral pub and also on a private jet.

McGregor had also left a bizarre voice note on his own Twitter page in which, in part, he exclaims: “Murder, murder, everybody out, Scousers on the golly.”

Conor McGregor shadowboxing behind the bar of the Black Forge

Conor's dad Tony had announced on social media last month that his sister Pamela had passed away.

Posting a picture of himself with his sister, Tony wrote: "It is with deep regret that I announce the death of my beloved sister Pamela, 25/06/23. Rest in Peace."