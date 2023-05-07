Conor McGregor splurges on Gucci after making ‘easy money’ on UFC bet

The Notorious boasted that he’d spent hundreds of dollars on Gucci clothing, showing off a pile of green designer shopping bags filled with goodies.

Conor McGregor boasted about his winnings and new threads on social media

Conor McGregor has bragged about going on a Gucci shopping spree as he made the “easiest money” he’s ever made by betting on a UFC bout.

Aljamain Sterling successfully defended his UFC bantamweight title over former champion Henry Cejudo at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey last night.

And McGregor hopped on social media to taunt Cejudo after the fight as he bragged that he backed Sterling all the way at the bookies.

In a now-deleted tweet, he said that his winnings were the “easiest money” he’s ever made before congratulating the American fighter on his achievement and poking fun at his opponent.

"Easiest money I've ever made. Not a scratch on Aljo! Congrats Funkmaster!” the Dubliner wrote.

"Good little fighter is Henry but give it a rest with these agendas all the time. The guy is sub 20 fights in his career.

"His little feints an' all ahaha omg please teach me mastermind lol.

"Done the splits like a stripper and got dumped on his ass he did hahaha oh lord it's tasty, @ProperWhiskey."

In a separate video, McGregor told of how he was so confident in Sterling that he spent all the money earned from betting before the UFC 288 event had even kicked off.

The Notorious boasted that he’d spent hundreds of dollars on Gucci clothing, showing off a pile of green designer shopping bags filled with goodies.

“Congrats, Funk Master. Great fight. I knew you were going to win that fight, my man. Easiest money I’ve ever made.

"I already went shopping in advance and everything is Gucci. You know yourself – fresh gear.”

The 34-year-old modelled his ensemble in the mirror, which features a navy jacquard Gucci polo shirt, purple trouser, and a Panama hat.

He then offered some tips and advice to Cejudo as the bizarre video continued.

“Let me show you what’s what. Coach Mac Daddy in the place, show you what’s popping.

“Henry, this one’s for you my man. Some of the things – oh my god. You blew my (mind). I couldn’t believe what I was seeing.

“I was like, ‘This guy is a f**king genius!’” he added as he demonstrated some of the gestures he watched in the Octagon.

“If you’d have just done it like this you would have taken him to the cleaners, my man. But anyway, you know yourself, Coach Mac Daddy won’t charge you a fee because I’m already set.”