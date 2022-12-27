Conor McGregor spends festive family day out riding horses and cruising in luxury cars

The couple are parents to three tots: Conor Jr (5), Croía (2), and one-year-old Rían.

McGregor spent the day parading around in fancy cars and riding horses with his kids.

Conor McGregor and Dee Devlin spoiled their kids with lavish gifts this Christmas as they received a host of fancy toys and experiences.

The UFC star kicked off the festivities by flying his family home to Ireland in a luxurious private jet on Christmas Eve.

The clan woke up in their Kildare mansion on Christmas morning, and it seemed like Santa was extremely generous to the McGregor kids this year.

The Dubliner took to Instagram to share some photos from the past few days, showing off the kids’ exciting gifts and giving fans an insight into their celebrations.

McGregor was decked out in a tan Gucci polo shirt worth around €680 with a matching gilet while Dee stunned in a Burberry bodysuit printed with the brand’s iconic brown, black, and white checkered pattern (€990).

Conor Jr looked adorable in a maroon Gucci hoodie while Rían also got the Gucci memo and wore a Gucci shirt with the brothers sporting some matching white trainers from the luxury brand.

A host of toys were visible in the snaps, from singing drum sets to doll houses to giant stuffed toys.

And on Tuesday, McGregor posted some snaps of how his family have been spending the holidays together with a horse-riding experience.

The kids all got involved and took turns parading about on some stallions and ponies while McGregor also tried his hand at horse-riding around the stable.

They then enjoyed themselves by riding their bicycles around the garden in the crisp December air.

And the 34-year-old topped off the experience by cruising in some of his luxury cars, which he made sure to feature in his Instagram post.

His mum Margaret can be seen poking her head behind McGregor’s black Porsche and Range Rover in one of the photos.

But the cherry on top was a gigantic black jeep fitted with a tap, allowing McGregor to pour some pints of his Forged Irish stout.

He posed in front of the monster vehicle in a white dressing gown with his hands in his pockets, beaming for the camera as he captioned the post: “IE” and added a heart emoji.