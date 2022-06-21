Conor McGregor spends ‘awesome night’ with Jared Leto at Cannes concert

McGregor took to Instagram on Tuesday to post some snaps of the pair deep in conversation before sharing an embrace.

Conor McGregor spent an “awesome night” chatting to his latest celebrity pal Jared Leto at an exclusive concert in Cannes.

The Notorious was invited to watch rap legend Kendrick Lamar perform at the Palais des Festivals et des Congrès on Monday as part of Cannes Lions Festival, where he hung out with actor and 30 Seconds to Mars star Jared.

McGregor took to Instagram on Tuesday to post some snaps of the pair deep in conversation before sharing an embrace.

“Talkin’ plots with @jaredleto and not movie ones,” he captioned the photos.

The Crumlin native looked dapper in his all-black ensemble while his new friend wore a flowing sheer black shirt, red jeans, and black loafers.

He then shared some more photos of the event and said that he was “honoured to attend” after being invited by music streaming giant Spotify.

The 33-year-old said that he had some “great and glowing conversations” about podcast host Joe Rogan, who is also a UFC commentator.

It comes after the MMA star launched a search for an Irish woman who defended him in a comedy sketch featuring Mike Tyson.

She was asked to choose who she thought would emerge victorious in a fight between McGregor or Tyson and ended up siding with the Irishman before Tyson appeared from behind her on camera.

Sharing a video of the skit, filmed for The Jimmy Kimmel show, McGregor said: “Who is this proper Irish lady, loyal to the backbone in the US, can anyone tell me?”

“I wish to reach out and give a gift. That is how you do it! If you ever found yourself publicly going against your own, that’s how you back your own,” he continued.

And he has since deleted the Instagram post, leaving us to assume that he located the mystery woman.