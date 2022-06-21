Conor McGregor spends ‘awesome night’ with Jared Leto at Cannes concert
Conor McGregor spent an “awesome night” chatting to his latest celebrity pal Jared Leto at an exclusive concert in Cannes.
The Notorious was invited to watch rap legend Kendrick Lamar perform at the Palais des Festivals et des Congrès on Monday as part of Cannes Lions Festival, where he hung out with actor and 30 Seconds to Mars star Jared.
McGregor took to Instagram on Tuesday to post some snaps of the pair deep in conversation before sharing an embrace.
We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity.
“Talkin’ plots with @jaredleto and not movie ones,” he captioned the photos.
The Crumlin native looked dapper in his all-black ensemble while his new friend wore a flowing sheer black shirt, red jeans, and black loafers.
He then shared some more photos of the event and said that he was “honoured to attend” after being invited by music streaming giant Spotify.
The 33-year-old said that he had some “great and glowing conversations” about podcast host Joe Rogan, who is also a UFC commentator.
It comes after the MMA star launched a search for an Irish woman who defended him in a comedy sketch featuring Mike Tyson.
Read more
She was asked to choose who she thought would emerge victorious in a fight between McGregor or Tyson and ended up siding with the Irishman before Tyson appeared from behind her on camera.
Sharing a video of the skit, filmed for The Jimmy Kimmel show, McGregor said: “Who is this proper Irish lady, loyal to the backbone in the US, can anyone tell me?”
“I wish to reach out and give a gift. That is how you do it! If you ever found yourself publicly going against your own, that’s how you back your own,” he continued.
And he has since deleted the Instagram post, leaving us to assume that he located the mystery woman.
Today's Headlines
'Rooftop shooter' | Six dead, 24 injured in shooting at Chicago Fourth of July parade
Top Bill-ing | Singer Lorraine McDonald reveals how Bill Murray once joined her onstage
On the lock | Up to 40 people attended '‘prisoner release party’ during Level 5 lockdown in Clare
Grá-fting | Irish Love Islander Dami Hope shares shocking kiss with Casa Amor bombshell
dismissed | Woman who said she was knocked over by child ‘running amok’ in Lidl loses €60k claim
Bargain | Home of the late Gerry Ryan in Dublin’s Clontarf sells for ‘much reduced’ price
Calls recorded | Exposed: Face of man (55) charged over calls to autism campaigner Fiona O’Leary
Budge Up | Budget 2023 brought forward to September 27, Cabinet confirms
'Aggravated burglary' | Man (60s) ‘seriously injured’ by three men who stole cash from Carlow home
Dub-le Date | Selling Sunset stars enjoy Guinness and trad music at ‘epic’ Dublin pub