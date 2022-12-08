Conor McGregor snaps smiling selfie wearing new suit and €120k Rolex

The UFC fighter staged a mini photoshoot in the mirror to show off his new suit.

Conor McGregor has been modelling his new suit for fans as he snapped a smiling mirror selfie to show off his golden Rolex.

The UFC fighter grinned as he had a mini Instagram photoshoot in an “oatmeal” suit from his made-to-order retailer August McGregor.

He sipped a cup of tea in front of a Christmas tree before taking to the backseat of a luxury car.

On his wrist sits an 18-karat golden Rolex watch priced at an estimated €120k.

McGregor snapped a mirror selfie in his custom-made suit and watch worth around €120k.

Matching the seat interiors, McGregor captioned the snaps: “The suit colours ‘oatmeal’ the nuts ‘porridge, honey and blueberries.”

A tub of chewing gum is popped into the cup-holder, a piece seen in McGregor’s open mouth in one of the photos.

Fans flooded to the comment section to praise McGregor, some celebrating his “crazy nice suit” while others questioned how hard it would be to keep clean.

"Nobody wears a suit better,” another said.

Another recent online brag of McGregor’s saw him boast that “me birds a cracker” and hailed himself a “king” in a show-off post.

The 34-year-old shared a photo of his fiancée, Dee Devlin, in the garden of their €2 million mansion in Straffan, Kildare.

Dee, wearing a matching grey tracksuit and white trainers, is standing in front of McGregor’s black Range Rover and Bentley, which are parked on the site.

He also posted a snap of the couple’s youngest son Rían, who was holding a wooden shoe horn, and then a final snap of Rían and Dee together.

McGregor posed for an Instagram photo shoot in his new suit.

He wrote: “Aw baby I’m the king, me gardens a park me birds a cracker. The kids.. billionaires."

The Crumlin native launched his fashion range in 2017, another addition to his multiple enterprises including his three Dublin gastro-pubs.

Recent whiskey-related headlines for McGregor extend beyond his pub ventures, as it has recently emerged his former training partner is allegedly suing him for millions.

Artem Lobov (36) was once a long-time pal of the Crumlin native though has now been branded a “rat” by McGregor.

Lobov claims he was instrumental in developing the Proper Twelve brand and was later squeezed out.

In August, Lobov said he came up with the whiskey idea after studying the market in university, claiming he spoke with McGregor about it at a gym session.

Responding to the legal action on Twitter, McGregor shared a ten second voice note in which he repeatedly chanted: “Artem is a rat, na na na na hey!”