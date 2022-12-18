Conor McGregor slammed for ‘nasty’ comments about PJ Gallagher’s mental health

The MMA fighter – in a now-deleted tweet – said yesterday that PJ was “crying in the paper ‘bout depression.”

Conor McGregor has come under fire for a “nasty” and “disgraceful” jibe at comedian PJ Gallagher’s mental health.

Comedian PJ has opened up about his time in a psychiatric hospital following McGregor’s swipe at him.

The Notorious has since deleted the tweet in which tagged PJ and said: “You little sad pox of a thing.

"Sit up right and smile for a change will you, you sad c*nt, hahahaha wife left you an all and your (sic) crying in the paper bout depression, posture like a prawn.

"Sad b*stard. I am Ireland. Don’t forget it. There’s blood on my flag useesoo (sic).”

The Radio Nova DJ responded to the comment with a joke before turning to more serious matters.

“Excuse me! It took years of hard work and awkward walking to get the posture of a prawn. I am delicious!”

The comedian was backed by followers who said McGregor’s comments were “nasty,” “disgraceful” and “horrible.”

Former TD Noel Rock said: “Jesus. Wow. His capacity to hit new lows never ceases to amaze me.”

PJ later opened up about the reality about his mental health struggles, revealing he has spent time in a psychiatric hospital.

"Today is one year exactly since I was admitted into St Pat’s with mental illness,” PJ revealed.

"This pic in Radio Nova was the last one taken before I went in. Absolutely torn up inside and scared out of my shite of what was gonna happen next.

"Today I’ve never felt better in my life,” he added.

"I’m far from a professional and I don’t have a lot of advice to give anyone. Also I was very privileged to even get into the hospital at all.

"All I’ll say is, no matter how bad you are, there is a road back.

"Don’t take no for an answer.”

People praised the comedian for his openness in sharing his battles, with one saying: “Christ, PJ is 100 times the person that @TheNotoriousMMA could ever be… and that would be on a bad day.”

Another thanked him for sharing, saying “You’ve helped so many people by talking about this. You’re fantastic.”

Others celebrated his honesty and the impact it will have “on so many people struggling.”

It seems the pop from McGregor came after PJ jokingly defended commentators who called the fighter British last week.

He wrote on Twitter: “Normally this kind of thing winds me up but they can have this lad.”