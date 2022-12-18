Conor McGregor slammed for ‘nasty’ comments about PJ Gallagher’s mental health
The MMA fighter – in a now-deleted tweet – said yesterday that PJ was “crying in the paper ‘bout depression.”
Conor McGregor has come under fire for a “nasty” and “disgraceful” jibe at comedian PJ Gallagher’s mental health.
The MMA fighter – in a now-deleted tweet – said yesterday that PJ was “crying in the paper ‘bout depression.”
Comedian PJ has opened up about his time in a psychiatric hospital following McGregor’s swipe at him.
The Notorious has since deleted the tweet in which tagged PJ and said: “You little sad pox of a thing.
Excuse me! It took years of hard work and awkward walking to get the posture of a prawn. I am delicious! pic.twitter.com/iTE95qcRvX— PJ Gallagher (@pjgallagher) December 18, 2022
"Sit up right and smile for a change will you, you sad c*nt, hahahaha wife left you an all and your (sic) crying in the paper bout depression, posture like a prawn.
"Sad b*stard. I am Ireland. Don’t forget it. There’s blood on my flag useesoo (sic).”
The Radio Nova DJ responded to the comment with a joke before turning to more serious matters.
“Excuse me! It took years of hard work and awkward walking to get the posture of a prawn. I am delicious!”
The comedian was backed by followers who said McGregor’s comments were “nasty,” “disgraceful” and “horrible.”
Read more
Former TD Noel Rock said: “Jesus. Wow. His capacity to hit new lows never ceases to amaze me.”
PJ later opened up about the reality about his mental health struggles, revealing he has spent time in a psychiatric hospital.
"Today is one year exactly since I was admitted into St Pat’s with mental illness,” PJ revealed.
"This pic in Radio Nova was the last one taken before I went in. Absolutely torn up inside and scared out of my shite of what was gonna happen next.
"Today I’ve never felt better in my life,” he added.
"I’m far from a professional and I don’t have a lot of advice to give anyone. Also I was very privileged to even get into the hospital at all.
"All I’ll say is, no matter how bad you are, there is a road back.
"Don’t take no for an answer.”
Today is one year exactly since I was admitted into St Pats with mental illness. This pic in @radionova100 was the last one taken before I went in. Absolutely torn up inside and scared out of my shite of what was gonna happen next. Today I’ve never felt better in my life. pic.twitter.com/Zqx8QCepfn— PJ Gallagher (@pjgallagher) December 18, 2022
People praised the comedian for his openness in sharing his battles, with one saying: “Christ, PJ is 100 times the person that @TheNotoriousMMA could ever be… and that would be on a bad day.”
Another thanked him for sharing, saying “You’ve helped so many people by talking about this. You’re fantastic.”
Others celebrated his honesty and the impact it will have “on so many people struggling.”
It seems the pop from McGregor came after PJ jokingly defended commentators who called the fighter British last week.
He wrote on Twitter: “Normally this kind of thing winds me up but they can have this lad.”
Today's Headlines
'disgraceful' | Conor McGregor slammed for ‘nasty’ comments about PJ Gallagher’s mental health
FINAL JOURNEY | Private Sean Rooney’s remains being repatriated to Ireland from Lebanon today
Argy-party | Dublin town backing Argentina and Irish descendant Alexis MacAllister for World Cup
CASH ME INSIDE | Almost €100k in stacks of cash seized from house in Finglas, Dublin
AMBUSH | Hunt for two shooters suspected in killing of Irish soldier Sean Rooney in Lebanon
Bullseye | Spain’s most notorious drug trafficker ‘El Matador’ arrested in police operation
Shocking video shows both lanes being used during sulky race
cell mates | Ian ‘Mad Dog’ Maloney pens poem for convicted gangland killer he found dead in cell
on the run | Police hunt personal trainer turned cocaine dealer over bail breaches
flash in the can | Mr Flashy’s cartel ‘link man’ avoids jail for attacking home of ex girlfriend