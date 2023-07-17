Conor McGregor sings The Verve’s The Drugs Don’t Work in latest Twitter voice note

The Notorious has previously used the Twitter voice notes feature to ramble on about his rivals as well as performing renditions of various chants and songs.

Conor McGregor has left his followers in stitches after sharing a new voice memo of himself singing.

In his latest social media post on Monday afternoon, which has been played over a million times in just two hours, McGregor belted out the chorus of The Verve’s The Drugs Don’t Work.

“The drugs don't work / They just make you worse / But I know I'll see your face again,” the Dubliner sang.

Fans and followers were baffled by the random afternoon voice note and shared their thoughts on McGregor’s singing voice.

Some showed their support for the MMA fighter, who has not fought in the Octagon since July 2021, and praised his “fabulous” pipes.

“Legend. I don’t think people appreciate the level of zero f***s he gives lol,” one person wrote, adding a spate of laughing emojis.

Another said: “The most beautiful voice Twitter has ever seen”.

A third chimed in: “Great song, and even greater voice, Conor!”

While a fourth added: “Goat (Greatest Of All Time) fighter and goat singer”.

Others were less than impressed with the bizarre serenade, with many suggesting that the father-of-three may need help.

“As rich as you are, you can’t take singing lessons?” one follower taunted.

Another concerned fan asked: “Damn bro you alright?”

“Stop singing clown”, someone else said.

“Why don’t you concentrate of fighting and show everyone why you became a superstar. You are getting boring now,” a fourth critic wrote.

McGregor (34) has announced the date of his comeback fight two years after his last bout against Dustin Poirier in July 2021, which resulted in him suffering a broken leg.

However, he is not yet back in the UFC's drug testing pool.

McGregor was set to face off with Michael Chandler, his rival coach on the latest series of The Ultimate Fighter, before the end of the year

But he recently missed the deadline to re-enter the United States Anti-Doping Agency's testing pool which he must be in for a minimum of six months.

Even so, the Notorious has insisted that he will be back before the year is out, after tweeting that he'll fight in "December" when quizzed by a fan.

"I look forward to my upcoming fight,” McGregor declared. "I am well in preparation."

The UFC does have the power to issue exemptions to the written notice rule in "exceptional circumstances or where the strict application of that rule would be manifestly unfair to the athlete."

And UFC president Dana White hasn't ruled out the possibility of the same exemption being handed to McGregor – saying there’s an “100pc” chance that McGregor fights by the end of the year.