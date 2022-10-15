Conor McGregor shows support for Ireland women’s football team amid ‘Up The Ra’ controversy

"I would like to apologise... to absolutely nobody.”

Conor McGregor has shown his support for the Irish women’s football team amid controversy faced by the squad for singing ‘up the ra’ following their victory over Scotland last Tuesday.

The team celebrated in their dressing room after they qualified for the Women’s World Cup which is being held in New Zealand and Australia next year.

Video footage later emerged of the squad singing Wolfe Tones hit song ‘Celtic Symphony’ which includes the line ‘Up the Ra’.

Appearing on Sky Sports News the following day, Chloe Mustaki appeared to apologise for any hurt caused.

Taking to social media, Conor McGregor used footage of her apology to throw his support behind the squad following their bittersweet week.

The video shared shows presenter Rob Wotton asking if Mustaki would like to apologise, but instead, the clip shows McGregor dubbed over her response with an infamous post-fight line: "I would like to apologise... to absolutely nobody.”

“Congrats ladies,” he tweeted alongside the video.

Following the interview, Wotton came under fire for asking soccer hero Mustaki if “education is needed.”

"We've all really sorry here in Dublin, obviously a massive lapse in judgement on our end. 'We really apologise for that,” said Mustaki during her appearance on the news.

“There's obviously a lot going on in the changing room in such a major moment, lots of different songs getting put on right, left and centre.”

“We are incredibly embarrassed at this moment in time, we didn't mean any hurt on our end, so we do really apologise for that.”

Wotton then asked Mustaki whether she and the Ireland team needed to be education on issues surrounding the chant and she replied: “I don't really think so, I think we need to learn in these moments to be better and to do better.”

“We've all been brought up knowing a lot about Irish history, so we need to be better and we recognise that.”

The FAI issued an apology for the incident, with boss Vera Pauw saying: “We apologise from the bottom of our hearts to anyone who has been offended by the content of the post-match celebrations after we had just qualified for the World Cup.”

"We will review this with the players and remind them of their responsibilities in this regard. I have spoken with players this morning and we are sorry collectively for any hurt caused, there can be no excuse for that.”