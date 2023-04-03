Conor McGregor shocks fans with his ‘own rendition’ of The Fields of Athenry

The Notorious took to Twitter on Sunday night and posted four voice memos in which he showed off his pipes by butchering The Dubliners’ hit tune.

Conor McGregor has been warned to “stick to your day job” after sharing a series of drunken voice notes singing The Fields of Athenry.

The Notorious took to Twitter on Sunday night and posted four voice memos in which he showed off his pipes by butchering The Dubliners’ hit tune.

During his social media concert, McGregor recorded himself saying he was “doing my own little rendition” of the song as he announced that he was “sculling” cans of his Forged Irish stout, making gulping noises and giggling to himself.