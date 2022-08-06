Conor McGregor shares mock-up poster of new Road House movie with Jake Gyllenhaal

The MMA star is to make his acting debut in the Amazon remake of the action flick

Conor McGregor has shared a mock-up poster depicting himself alongside Jake Gyllenhaal in the movie Road House that he has reportedly signed up for.

The Dubliner is set to feature in the Amazon Studios remake of the 1989 action flick that starred Patrick Swayze in the original.

The fan-made poster shows McGregor and Gyllenhaal and features a fake quote from UFC president Dana White that reads: “Road House was one of my favourite f**king movies. I love it. It’ll be fun. I’m ready to see another Road House.”

The image, which was shared by McGregor’s website The Mac Life on Instagram, was captioned: “Dana White is excited to see what Conor McGregor will do in the new Road House movie.”

Road House will follow a former UFC fighter, played by Gyllenhaal, who takes a job as a bouncer at a rough-and-tumble roadhouse in the Florida Keys, but soon discovers that not everything is what it seems in the tropical paradise.

It remains unknown who McGregor will be playing in the project, but sources have made it clear that he would be playing an original character and not himself.

Insiders said that when McGregor heard there was interest for him to join the Road House cast, he watched the original film for the first time and enjoyed it so much he wanted to get in on the action.

Sources add that after a meeting with producer Joel Silver, Conor was sold on the project and loved the idea of where the new story was headed compared to the original.

The Amazon Original Movie is set to go into production in the Dominican Republic this month and will stream on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide when it is released.

While McGregor is excited about his Hollywood debut, for some fight fans they believe that his new departure marks the end of his fighting career.

“We’ll never see him in the octagon again,” one tweeted while another added: “This guy is not serious about fighting anymore, when will you Conor fans understand that?"

Other movie fans objected to a remake of a classic that they appear to hold close to their hearts.

One stormed: “Cool beans, now that’s TWO reasons not to watch it,” while another added: “This film looks suckier by the day. nobody asked for it.”

One irate fan stormed: “A remake of Roadhouse with McGregor? Talk about adding insult to injury.”

One stated: “You can't improve on perfection, let Roadhouse stay where it is.”

McGregor has yet to make a return to the Octagon after breaking his leg in a crushing defeat by Dustin Poirier last July.