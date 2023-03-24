Conor McGregor shares loved-up snap with Dee Devlin on lavish Disney World holiday

Sharing a snap with his fiancée Dee, McGregor described it as “the happiest place on earth, now the coolest!”

Conor McGregor has once again shared his love for his long-term partner Dee Devlin as they live it up on a lavish holiday in Florida.

The Dublin couple have been making the most of their time in Disney World, Orlando with their three children Conor Junior (five), Croia (two), and Rian (one).

The family of five jetted there earlier this week and since seem to be making the most of their time in the hugely popular theme park.

Sharing a snap with his fiancée Dee, McGregor described it as “the happiest place on earth, now the coolest!”

Getting into the spirit of the place, Dee sported a Minnie Mouse headpiece, while Conor wore a black cop advertising his Dublin pub The Black Forge.

The Crumlin fighter also shared photos of the couple with their three children as they enjoyed their spectacular surroundings.

Dee sported a floral mini dress, while Conor went for a bold style in a hot pink Dolce & Gabbana shirt adorned with love hearts.

Earlier this week, Dee hailed McGregor as the 'best daddy on planet as they jetted off to Disney World with their children.

Conor shared the photograph on Instagram, where he is seen standing with his three kids in front of a private plane and a number of dark coloured SUVs in Florida.

The holiday comes ahead of McGregor’s expected return to the ring, which had been tipped to occur sometime in 2023. It is now understood McGregor will take on Michael Chandler in July.

Earlier this month, fans took pot shots at Conor McGregor after he was pictured pulling up to his plush Las Vegas “compound” in a Lamborghini.

McGregor, who was in Sin City filming The Ultimate Fighter ahead of his long-awaited Octagon comeback had been spotted driving around in the high-end motor.

McGregor posted a picture on Twitter of himself pulling up to his Las Vegas house in a Lamborghini, alongside the caption: “My Las Vegas compound.”

His partner Dee was among those to comment on the post, writing: "Daddy’s home."

The Notorious likes his expensive cars which he often boasts about alongside his Lamborghini ‘super-yacht’.

But some fans shared the image which they doctored to show McGregor declaring his famous phrase ‘you’ll do f**kin’ nothin’ while also superimposing images of his arch rival Hasbulla onto a similar car.