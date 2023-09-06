Conor McGregor shares glimpse of multi-million euro home during sunny family BBQ

“Brushing up on my grill man skills.”

Conor McGregor is gearing up for his MMA return soon but in the meantime, the Dublin fighter is enjoying the epic end to the Irish summer with a family BBQ surrounded by his loved ones.

In images posted on Instagram this week, Conor gave viewers a glimpse into the multi-million euro home he shares with fiancé, Dee, and their young children.

“Sunday BBQ with the fam. Brushing up on my grill man skills,” Conor captioned the shots.

Dee Devlin

Fans caught a glimpse of the star’s back garden where a large bouncing castle was on display alongside an inflatable slide and what appears to be an electric motorbike.

Dee is currently pregnant with the couple’s fourth child and she can be seen preparing corn on the cobb as well as classic BBQ staples such as chicken, burgers, salad and even mussels.

"Dude’s just busting out a 2005 Petrus Pomerol for the family BBQ. That’s a $5k bottle of red he’s enjoying with a bit of burnt corn. Who says money doesn’t buy happiness?!” one of Conor’s followers hilariously responded.

Conor's BBQ

Conor is obviously enjoying his down time after his next UFC bout was recently put on ice.

McGregor was hoping to make his return to the UFC in December against Michael Chandler, but that appears unlikely to happen after reportedly not re-entering the USADA testing pool in time.

"They're not going to let me fight in December, ladies and gentlemen," the fighter said in a series of audio notes on X.

"You've seen Chris Weidman. Imagine what that injury is. I feel like I'm being kept from my livelihood, and I've been feeling this for years. I'm not going to air grievances. I'm going to buoy down and soldier on. I'm ready. I wanted an announcement for UFC 296 on Dec. 16. I've given everything. So, it's not going to happen. It doesn't look like it's going to happen,” Conor said.

Sunny garden

In the mean time, Conor has been keeping busy by adding another belt to his collection as he was awarded the coveted black belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu by his long time coach, John Kavanagh just last week.

The SBG trainer was on hand to tie the belt around his prize fighter’s waste and McGregor couldn’t hide his joy at reaching the milestone.

“Received my black belt tonight from my coach, friend, and mentor, @coach_kavanagh of @sbgireland!

Tasty meal

“20 years of hard work! Thank you John for everything over the years, and to all of my team mates throughout this incredible jiu jitsu journey!

“Thank you all so much from the bottom of my heart! A Brazilian jiu jitsu black belt, wow! Praise be to God and then Helio. I’ll be in the Gi in it tomorrow Helio, I promise, and I cannot wait!!" Conor wrote.

Croia McGregor

However, “Family time is the best time,” said one of the Dubliner’s followers below McGregor’s sunny BBQ post. Conor and Dee’s wedding is also in the pipeline soon.

"My wedding is going to be extravagant, that's for damn sure," Conor said.

"We are going to have the best of the best of the best, and then more to the best.

"We have got to find the location, but it's going to be Ireland, I'm going to get married in the Emerald Isle, and then figure it out, so it's a big process.

"Let's see what happens, I'm ready for it all,” he added.