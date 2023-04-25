Conor McGregor shares clip from new Netflix documentary McGregor Forever

“The only place to hear my true story, which is only getting started!”

Conor McGregor has shared a clip of his new, upcoming documentary that is due to air on Netflix next month.

The fighter has previously mentioned that the documentary had been in the making and in the short trailer it gives fans a taste of what is in store.

Taking to Twitter, McGregor declares: “You heard it here first. My brand new documentary series McGregor Forever, is coming to @Netflix on May 17! The only place to hear my true story, which is only getting started!

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

The short, one-minute teaser shows McGregor recovering in hospital after the horrific leg injury he suffered in the bout against Dustin Poirier in Las Vegas in July 2021.

The former two-time UFC champion is interviewed from his hospital bed after surgery for the injury that would see him out of action for nearly two years.

Over footage of the moment McGregor goes down, the narrator states: “So like, after the fact, there was speculation that that was a career ender.”

McGregor agrees: "I thought it was over as well, that is why I flipped into a different mode.

Conor McGregor fans himself with thousands in cash during Las Vegas gambling spree

"Now it was the adrenaline as well and I would have calmed down but part of me is like 'imagine it was just taken from me like that'. I would be a different person and it was a bit scary to be honest.

"But it's McGregor forever, that's it and don't you forget it."

McGregor's leg crumpled underneath him with just seconds remaining in the opening round, and the former featherweight and lightweight champion was unable to continue.

He subsequently received extensive treatment and underwent surgery following the injury and, after a long road to recovery, McGregor finally announced that he will be making his return to the cage this year against Michael Chandler as part of the UFC's latest series of The Ultimate Fighter.

An official date and venue has yet to be confirmed for the event, but the 34-year-old is currently in Las Vegas filming for the coaching part of the series.

"It was very, very tough times (sic), they were very tough times and very unsure times," McGregor said during an interview with Barstool Sports when opening up about his road to recovery.

"And you have only got to look at Chris Weidman who recently returned in a jiu-jitsu competition. I am very happy for Chris and believe me, I am very happy to see that.

"It is a tough one there is no two ways about it. I'm blessed I had the best care and attention to it medically, thank you to the UFC and doctors for working on me.

"I had the best surgeons, doctors, and I got it back thank God, and I am already back better than ever. I'm excited to be back, and the bionic knee, and I have been dropping the guys with the back shot, I have been dropping them all."