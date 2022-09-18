Conor McGregor shadow boxes in budgie smugglers and raps in Dominican Republic

The UFC star took to social media on Saturday after arriving in the Dominican Republic to film his part in a reboot of the 1980s classic Road House.

Conor is in the Dominican Republic to film the new Road House remake

Conor McGregor has showed off his rapping and shadow boxing skills in his latest Instagram posts.

The UFC star took to social media on Saturday after arriving in the Dominican Republic to film his part in a reboot of the 1980s classic Road House.

He shared a photo of him relaxing by the pool in his Caribbean resort followed by a snap of him sitting crossed-legged and focusing on his breathing.

He also posted a clip showing off his latest bling, a gold chain with a large, diamond-encrusted number 12 in honour of his whiskey brand, Proper No 12.

But McGregor’s most bizarre post of the day was a shaky clip of him singing Dr Dre and Snoop Dogg’s hit song, Still D.R.E.as he hung out of a car and rapped along in the Dominican Republic.

“Off to the gym again, yeah. I can’t stop,” he says in the short video, where he also flashes his €720 Gucci trainers and a pre-workout shake.

The Dubliner captioned the post: “The Mac in The Dominican Republic #TheDR #Today #RightMotherfuckinNOW”

And over on his Instagram Stories, Conor was keen to show off his physique as he shadow boxed to the song She Make It Clap by Tory Lanez.

The 34-year-old held the camera up to his fiancée Dee Devlin’s engagement ring before she took over the reins and filmed him flexing and sparring in a pair of tiny shorts.

Conor and Dee brought their three children, Conor Jr, Croía, and Rían, out to the Dominican Republic on Friday as Conor prepares to take on his first acting role.

He shared a photo with Dee and their eldest as he told his followers about his latest gig.

Conor wrote: “Whole crew in tow, the loves of my life! My other two kids are at the beach with Nanny Mandy. God bless Hollywood I can’t believe they paying me for this.”