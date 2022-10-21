Conor McGregor says ‘thank you Presidenté’ as he poses with cigars gift

The fighter gave a thumbs-up while posing with the smokes reportedly gifted by President Luis Abinader Corona.

Conor McGregor seems to have received a present of cigars from the President of the Dominican Republic.

The fighter gave a thumbs-up while posing with the smokes from President Luis Abinader Corona.

"Thank you Presidenté,” McGregor said on Instagram with a shamrock and a Dominican Republic flag as emojis.

He reposted the picture from self-proclaimed ‘cigar aficionados’.

They said: “The one and only. The Notorious – Conor McGregor with a present from the Dominican Republic president, Luis Abinader Corona.

"Looks like he’s gonna be enjoying some Fuente Fuente OpusX.”

The UFC fighter and ‘Mr. Whisky’ – as he says in his Instagram bio – was holidaying with his family in the Dominican Republic in September.

McGregor, his wife Dee and their three kids Conor Jr, Croia and Rian jetted off to the Caribbean Island.

The family ended up getting a longer stay than they bargained for, getting stuck on the island as Hurricane Fiona took hold in late September.

The Crumlin native recently threw his support behind the Irish women’s soccer team amid their ‘Up the Ra’ chanting controversy.

Taking to social media, McGregor used footage of Chloe Mustaki’s apology to dub one of his own iconic responses:

"I would like to apologise... to absolutely nobody.”