Conor McGregor says he’s still the man to beat ahead Netflix show release

Conor McGregor declared he is still the “man to beat in the UFC”, as he shared new footage from his upcoming documentary.

The fighter has already posted snippets of the new documentary entitled ‘McGregor Forever,’ but in this extended trailer we get a closer look at the story as it unfolds, from McGregor’s rise and fall and his comeback.

“McGregor Forever is out May 17th only on @Netflix,” he tweeted. “You’ll get a ringside seat for some of the biggest challenges I’ve faced, how I bounced back, and why I’m still the man to beat in the UFC."

In an official announcement last month, it was confirmed that the documentary series would be released on Netflix later this month. The four-parter will chronicle McGregor's combat sports career, the recovery from his leg injury, and his much-awaited comeback.

Teaser clip for Conor McGregor Netflix show released

The docu-series has been produced by the Religion of Sports production company, with McGregor serving as the executive producer.

The former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion is widely regarded as one of the biggest box office draws and most well-known fighters in MMA history.

But after he suffered a gruesome leg injury in a first-round TKO against Dustin Poirier, McGregor has been on the sidelines of the action.

The film will show how he became a two-weight UFC champion, beating Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone, as well as his losses to Khabib Nurmagomedov and Dustin Poirier.

In the clip we see McGregor declaring: “I've been fighting my entire life, it's what I was put here to do.”

Over footage of him fighting we hear the narrator saying: “Conor is the most famous guy in the Octagon is he the best fighter?

A voice of one of his coaches says: “He's in his 30s now, he's a family man, people say, ‘well, does he have the hunger anymore’?

“There's a saying, ‘reasonable men never achieved anything’. And Conor is a very unreasonable man. Eventually, the fighting will end. But Conor wants to prove that he's the baddest man on the planet.”

Conor says: ““You’re going to face setbacks. ‘I was beaten, and that’s that’”

“But it's how you respond when it doesn't go your way. His leg is broken and that's definitely a hard one down to take,” a voiceover adds.

“Imagine it was just taken away from me like that. I would be a different person,” Conor reflects.

“People were saying, ‘that's it, it's over’.

"This life, it’s is an up and down mental game. I’m going to fight for me. I don't let defeat faze me. True champions rise again, it's McGregor forever, and don't you forget it.”