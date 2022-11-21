Conor McGregor says he ‘fears nothing but God’ in Twitter jab against Khabib Nurmagomedov

Dubliner McGregor took to Twitter to hit out at Khabib in the latest of his bizarre online rampages

Conor McGregor has fired back at his rival Khabib Nurmagomedov in his latest Twitter spat.

The Notorious was responding to recent comments made by the Russian MMA star in which he seemingly mocked McGregor during an event in Toronto.

Khabib had been speaking about the success of his fight team, including UFC lightweight titleholder Islam Makhachev and Bellator lightweight champ Usman Nurmagomedov, when he referenced McGregor’s famous “here to take over” phrase.

“Right now we have current UFC and Bellator lightweight champions. This is amazing,” he said.

“I hear long time ago when one guy was talking about ‘We’re here to take over.’ But we here to take over”.

And Dubliner McGregor didn’t seem to appreciate the jibe, taking to Twitter to hit out at Khabib in the latest of his bizarre online rampages.

In a now-deleted tweet, he wrote: “I fight on! Your fathers plan is never complete because you quit and ran, brother. God bless. I’m still here if you wanna go again. But your fear of defeat means you’ve already lost. Run from it all you want. We all lose in the end. Death takes us all. I fear nothing but God.”

Nurmagomedov and McGregor previously fought at UFC 229 in a lightweight championship bout in October 2018, where Nurmagomedov defeated McGregor by fourth-round submission.

It comes after McGregor hinted that he was exploring the possibility of buying Liverpool FC.

A report- earlier this month suggested the American-based owners at Fenway Sports Group (FSG) had produced a sales deck and investment banks Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley were assisting the evaluation process.

A figure in excess of €4billion is expected to be demanded by FSG to sell all their shares in Liverpool, with that figure well out of reach for McGregor despite his success in UFC and boxing.

Yet after hinting he would be interested in buying Manchester United and Chelsea in recent months, he has tweeted that he would like to explore the possibility of being part of a consortium buying Liverpool.

“I WOULD LOVE IT! I requested my information on this, yes. Soon as I heard. What a turn of events! What a club! @LFC,” he said responding to a tweet suggesting he buy the club.