Conor McGregor says he ‘dominates Irish skies’ as he shows off €8.9k-an-hour private jet

He shared some photos and videos of Dee posing in front of a hired Global Express XRS private jet at Dublin Airport shortly before they flew to Nice.

Conor McGregor has boasted that he “dominates” the Irish skies after taking a €8,900-an-hour private jet out for a spin to France.

The Notorious took to Instagram on Tuesday afternoon to announce that he had whisked his pregnant fiancée Dee Devlin away “for some sun”.

He shared some photos and videos of Dee posing in front of a hired Global Express XRS private jet at Dublin Airport shortly before they flew to Nice.

An Aer Lingus plane can be seen in the background as the UFC star joins his partner for some pre-boarding snaps.

“Hey baby! Yes...” he says in one clip before directing a question at the pilot, saying: “Here, excuse me captain, will you take a picture please?”

Briefly returning his attention to Dee, he says: “Baby, you look so gorgeous, yeah,” and as the pilot approaches the plane, McGregor once again asks: “Captain, can you take a picture? Can you take one?”

Captioning the post, the father-of-three wrote: “It’s aer lingus, ryanair, and McGregor Aero that dominate the Irish skies. Taking my baby for some sun, I love you Ma".

McGregor often hires private jets to get around with Dee and their three kids Conor Jr, Croia, and Rian.

Today's News in 90 seconds - August 1st

In a description posted by hire company centraljets.com, it is revealed that the Global Express XRS aircraft flies under the tail number LX-JNC and is operated by EAC Group.

Built in 2007 by Bombardier as part of their Global Express XRS series, the plane's interior was refurbished in 2020 while its exterior received a makeover in 2021.

The jet is based at Luxembourg Airport and can carry up to 13 passengers.

Photos of the interior show cream leather chairs with comfy cushions and plush carpets, while platters of fruit and veggies await passengers.

According to Paramount Business Jets, the average hourly rental rate of the Global Express XRS is around €8,900 per hour.

It comes after McGregor splashed out on a new €150,000 Range Rover for his wife-to-be Dee last month.

The fighter forked out for the top-end motor, which came with personalised number plates that paid tribute to his hometown of Crumlin by bearing the Dublin post code 12.

In the video posted by McGregor on his Instagram page, Dee is seen laughing and smiling as Conor points out all the features.

Sharing a clip as Dee sits in the driver's seat of the brown seven-seater that comes complete with cream interiors and leather seats, Conor says: “I have ya in Rangers years, yeah? Since the start, I got ya into the Rangers, yeah?”

As he glides an appreciative hand across the steering wheel, Conor exclaims: “Look at this”.

“Look at that,” he adds, as he pans the video across the front interior of the car. That is an absolute beauty. Wow.”

He then turns the camera around to show the seats in the back, and adds: “All the kids, yup - all the kids into the back of that. Ah yes, get up.”