Conor McGregor says December UFC fight with Michael Chandler is off

The former dual-weight champion said in a series of voice notes on X on Sunday: “They’re not going to let me fight in December, ladies and gentlemen.”

Conor McGregor will not fight before the end of 2023, he has claimed, in another disappointing update for UFC fans.

It was announced in February that McGregor would fight Chandler this year, though no date, location or weight class was confirmed for the bout.

The fighters squared off as coaches on the UFC television show The Ultimate Fighter this summer, but their own clash looked no further to materialising. And it will not do so in 2023, according to McGregor.

The former dual-weight champion said in a series of voice notes on X on Sunday (20 August): “They’re not going to let me fight in December, ladies and gentlemen.

“I’m ready, yeah, I want in. I wanted the announcement: 16 December. I’ve given everything. It’s not going to happen, it doesn’t look like it’s going to happen. I thought we [confirmed it], but turns out maybe it’s not so much. I don’t know.”

Watch: Conor McGregor raps Still D.R.E by Dr. Dre while driving yacht

McGregor has not fought since breaking his leg in a second straight loss to Dustin Poirier in July 2021.

The Dubliner, 35, is absent from the United States Anti-Doping Agency’s testing pool, and in order to compete, fighters must: be in the pool for six months; return two negative test results; and return zero positives.

As such, McGregor is not eligible to fight until February 2024, unless he is granted an exemption.

“But anyway, I hold the power, and I’m going to keep doing my thing,” he continued. “I’m in a great spot, and I’ll see you all soon. F***ing early next year, hopefully.

“I’m ready, 16 December, I’m ready. Anyone who wants to go [...] I’m being kept from my livelihood here.”