Conor McGregor reacts as three-foot-tall nemesis Hasbulla signs with UFC

Conor McGregor has reacted to news that internet celebrity Hasbulla Magomedov has signed a deal with the UFC.

Earlier this week, UFC president Dana White confirmed that the 99cm-tall 19-year-old had signed a contract with the organisation, but did not clarify whether he will fight in upcoming bouts.

"I didn't know this was coming, but yes we did sign Hasbulla,” he told Barstool Sports.

“And what he's going to end up doing remains to be seen."

And Conor McGregor, who has been feuding with the teenager online over the past few months, has reacted to news of his signing.

The Dubliner seemingly put their rivalry to rest by sending a congratulatory tweet to the Russian, while poking fun at Petr Yan, who is one of the shorter fighters on the UFC roster at 1.71m.

“Congrats Hasbulla on signing with the ufc,” McGregor said, attaching a photo of Yan ahead of his fight with Sean O’Malley at UFC 280 over the weekend. The tweet has since been deleted.

Hasbulla hit out at McGregor last month after the Irishman posted a mocking meme of Hasbulla online, showing him strangling what appears to be a small toy with the teenager’s face imposed on it.

The caption on the now-deleted tweet added: “Now what you saying you little gimp."

A furious Hasbulla then begged UFC president Dana White to give him a fight against the sport's biggest star.

He said: "Hey uncle @danawhite and @ufc please make it happen, let me eat this chicken @TheNotoriousMMA.

"I'm hungry, I’ll smash him with my mountain spirit. My brother @TeamKhabib smashed him and all his team, now is my time to rise! #HasbullaTime #CantDeleteMyTweetsConor."

In one of McGregor's recent insults the Notorious told how he’d “love to boot that little g**p Hasbulla over a goal post."

"How much to get him on the volley?

"I’m gonna make it my mission to score a 3 pointer with him one day, hon the gaa."

He added: "Little smelly inbred," before swiftly deleting all of his previous tweets.

Hasbulla (19) who shot to fame in late 2020 when he began posting videos on Instagram and TikTok of himself performing daring stunts and pranks, retorted: “I don't follow bums… didn't know someone was running their mouth.”

He added in a further tweet: “At least one of us kept an undefeated record. Hasbulla 1. McGregor 0.”