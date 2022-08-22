Conor McGregor practices topless body roll exercises on yacht

The Dubliner hasn’t returned to the Octagon since injuring his leg during his trilogy fight against Dustin Poirier last July but has been keeping up with his training exercises while abroad.

Conor McGregor has shown off his “very difficult” training routine while on a Mediterranean holiday on his yacht.

The UFC star has been travelling with his fiancée Dee Devlin and their children Conor Jr, Croía, and Rian over the summer.

And while the Dubliner hasn’t returned to the Octagon since injuring his leg during his trilogy fight against Dustin Poirier last July, he has been keeping up with his training exercises while abroad.

Taking on Instagram on Sunday, the 34-year-old shared some bizarre videos of him lifting weights doing some “seated spinal wave” exercises at the crack of dawn while at sea.

The exercise involved Conor rolling his body from his shoulders to his waist to improve his flexibility and spinal strength,

He wrote: "You're as old as your spine. Spinal waves for eternal life!

"Seated spinal waves here and then seated with hands raised. Very difficult!

"Sitting down isolates the spine further, can't get hips involved or sway involved in the wave.

"The spine has to work more to move! Great work. You are as old as your spine, how old are you?”

It comes after the Notorious took an online swipe at Kamaru Usman following his KO defeat to Leon Edwards in UFC 278.

The Nigerian fighter was taken to hospital as a precaution following a leg-kick from Edwards with less than a minute to the end of the fight.

UFC fighter Leon Edwards, of Jamaica, celebrates his title as welterweight champion of the world. (Francisco Kjolseth/The Salt Lake Tribune via AP) — © AP/PA Images

And McGregor, who was backing Jamaican-born Edwards to take the big fight, took to social media to gloat following the victory.

“Mi no lika the boi no sleep dem man hahahaha t**t got tw****d,” he tweeted shortly after the KO, after earlier tweeting: “Hahahahahhhahajaaj.”

McGregor then shared a clip of the kick that ended the fight, writing: “Not even a relatively high kick. Fully leaned into his own death. One leaned his way to victory. Another leaned his way to death. Crazy sport, I love!”

He went on to congratulate Edwards on his victory. “An amazing scene to witness! Huge congrats Leon! A real good, solid and dedicated mixed martial artist! The UK’s second only UFC champion! Incredible! Congrats mate!”