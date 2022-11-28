Conor McGregor poses shirtless in Crumlin pub wearing custom gold chain

The MMA fighter partied in a packed pub, wearing a new custom gold chain bearing the name of his whiskey brand.

Conor McGregor has spent another night-out at his Crumlin pub, wearing a custom gold chain and posing shirtless for passing punters.

The MMA fighter (34) was showing off his new chain that bears the name of his Proper Twelve whiskey brand.

He wore that, a beanie and little else as he partied alongside a packed pub after enjoying pints with pals.

Instagram / @thenotoriousmma

The two-time world champion took to Instagram to share the unboxing of the lavish chain commissioned from The Cut Price Jewellers.

Arriving in a luxurious wooden box carpeted with green velvet to protect the bedazzled gold chain, the crowd cheered as an excited McGregor tried it on.

Posing with pints and pausing for a few shirtless snaps for the crowd, the pub owner also revealed the venue’s Christmas decorations.

Expertly stacked to form a festive tree, his Proper Twelve Whiskey puts silly season in full swing in the Crumlin pub.

It is just one of three McGregor owns in the capital, with the other two based in Howth and Drimnagh.

Instagram / @thenotoriousmma

Boxer Willo Hayden was the first to score some custom bling from the jeweller, recently posing with a sparkling ring for The Black Forge Inn – his sponsor.

"Ah unbelieve that is Willo!” McGregor had commented. “Slick!”

Conor McGregor's Proper Twelve custom chain. Instagram / @thenotoriousmma

The fighter has been enjoying many a time out in his local In recent months, though it was recently revealed The Black Forge in recorded a €1.13 million loss last year.

A spokesperson for the pub admitted the pandemic had greatly impacted business.

Recent whiskey-related headlines for McGregor extend beyond his pub ventures, as it has recently emerged his former training partner is suing him for millions.

Artem Lobov (36) was once a long-time pal of the Crumlin native though has now been branded a “rat” by McGregor.

Lobov claims he was instrumental in developing the Proper Twelve brand and was later squeezed out.

In August, Lobov said he came up with the whiskey idea after studying the market in university, claiming he spoke with McGregor about it at a gym session.

Responding to the legal action on Twitter, McGregor shared a ten second voice note in which he repeatedly chanted: “Artem is a rat, na na na na hey!”