Conor McGregor poses inside exclusive celebrity Hollywood hot spot
The members-only club is a favourite of stars including Leonardo Di Caprio and Kendall Jenner
Conor McGregor has posted pictures of himself inside the exclusive Hollywood club that is a favourite of stars including Leonardo Di Caprio and Kendall Jenner.
The Dubliner, who is currently Stateside where he is working on the show The Ultimate Fighter shared the snap on his Instagram from inside the Bird Streets Club.
Pictured with pals including agent Audie Attar, The Notorious wrote: "Proper Whiskey Wednesday at The Bird Streets Club. @properwhiskey."
The Hollywood hot spot opened last year and immediately attracted a number of top celebs to the venue.
The members-only club appears to have taken its name from Bird Street, the up-market secluded residential neighbourhood in West Hollywood above the Sunset Strip.
Known as one of Los Angeles’s most sought after addresses, Bird Streets has been home to a long list of celebrities over the years including Larry Flint, Leonardo DiCaprio, Jerry Seinfeld, Jodie Foster, Matthew Perry, Herbie Hancock, Christina Aguilera, and Keanu Reeves and many more.
The Notorious is currently based in Las Vegas with his fiancée Dee Devlin and their three young children as he works on the new series of the UFC's The Ultimate Fighter
McGregor is working as a coach on the programme against a team of fighters coached by Michael Chandler.
He is set to face Chandler at some stage after September which will be his first time back in the Octagon since he was beaten by Dustin Poirier in their trilogy fight in 2021.
The Notorious jetted out to the US in February to complete his filming commitments in Las Vegas and since then has been keeping fans updated on his various adventures.
After the Easter weekend, he posted his idyllic view from a swimming pool overlooking views of a forest while also posting a new picture on Instagram of one of his favourite toys – his €3 million Lamborghini 'super yacht' early this month.
Posing on top, McGregor added just the words ‘Lamborghini 63’ a reference to the length in feet of the massive vessel, nicknamed the “supercar of the sea”.
The UFC star officially took ownership of the Lamborghini Technomar in May of last year after seven months of waiting for the vessel to be ready.
Meanwhile, he has kept his eye on the fight game and weighed in on the upcoming Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia bout where he slammed both fighters for making a winner takes all bet ahead of their eagerly anticipated clash
Both young stars are set to put their undefeated records on the line against each other at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas this Saturday night and have agreed to a winner takes all bet.
But, McGregor, who clearly isn’t a fan of these bets becoming commonplace, tweeted: “Has any competing fighters bet their purse against each other and then followed thru? We should stop doing this. Fighting is tough. It can go anyway. Luck plays a hell of a part.
“Don’t be saying you are betting your fight purse against each other. Because it never happens. And it’s stupid. Train hard. Fight hard. Earn your dough. And then enjoy it. God bless”
