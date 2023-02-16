Conor McGregor poses in €95k outfit while scoffing Black Forge Inn food on private jet to Vegas

The Notorious announced on Thursday that he was making his way over to Las Vegas to coach contestants on The Ultimate Fighter for the next few weeks

Conor McGregor has brought his Black Forge Inn on tour this week after eating food from the Dublin pub 40,000ft in the air.

Taking to Instagram this morning, he shared some photos with his 45.9 million followers in which he showed off the interior of the lavish private jet he and his family were travelling in.

McGregor, his fiancée Dee Devlin, and their three kids Conor Jr (5), Croía (4), and Rían (1) were able to kick back and relax on the 10-hour flight to Sin City thanks to the plane’s plush cream sofas and comfy leather seats.

The UFC star made sure to wear his coziest clothes for the long-haul flight and smiled for the camera in a matching white Givenchy tracksuit that costs €1,470 paired with a black cap from the same brand, which can be purchased for an eye-watering €395.

He also flashed his ultra-rare green Patek Philippe 5905 watch, which is just one of 25 pieces made for Weir & Sons Jewellers in Dublin. The Crumlin native reportedly forked out around $100,000 (€93,555) for the luxury model.

McGregor made sure to pack his own lunch for his journey, tucking into a chicken burger fresh from the kitchen at The Black Forge Inn.

The tantalising meal is not yet available at McGregor’s Drimnagh boozer but will no doubt be popular with fans when it’s added to the menu.

“Black Forge chicken burger on the jet! It’s the new one. Oh my god, look at this,” he said as he lifted up the bun to reveal a buttermilk chicken breast with some pickled red cabbage.

The 34-year-old made some amusing sound effects before saying: “Proper spicy Black Forge red sauce. I can’t get enough of that red sauce. Only at The Black Forge Inn”.

“Go on the lads! Go on the lads!” he added as he pointed the camera at his sons.

Captioning his Instagram carousel, McGregor wrote: “On my way to Vegas to coach a few kids to a @ufc contract. A blessing. A privilege. An honor. My pleasure. Welcome to “ufc with the Mac” #cositsdifferent”.

Many of his followers flocked to the comments section to wish McGregor and his family a safe flight and praise the fighter for “living the dream”.

“Straight luxury high class lifestyle, I wish I could have a piece of that burger,” one fan wrote.

Another said: “Boy living life! The richest UFC fighter in history”.

A third chimed in: “Flying privates gotta be so rad for the kiddos…”

While a fourth added: “I would love to be able to treat my family to something like that! Looks like a great way to travel!!”