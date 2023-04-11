Conor McGregor pocketed over €250k for every punch he landed in Floyd Mayweather bout

Conor McGregor’s earnings vs Floyd Mayweather Jr are revealed

The interior of the Legacy-600 private jet which Conor uses.

MMA star Conor McGregor took home €256,477 for every punch he landed on Floyd Mayweather during his 2017 bout with the Michigan boxing legend.

Conor landed a total of 111 punches on Floyd during the encounter which equated to £225,160 per punch, bringing him home a total prize fund of almost €28.5 million when totalled with ppv earnings.

“Better than I thought he was,” Mayweather said when referencing McGregor’s skills at the time.

Conor’s sole venture into the boxing ring attracted a staggering pay-per-view audience of 5.174 million and despite only completing one professional fight, new research by Betsperts has revealed that the Irishman is the 2nd highest-earning boxer per punch behind Mayweather Jr.

Conor uses a Legacy-600 private jet.

Betsperts have completed a list of the top ten earners per punch in boxing since 2010. Surprisingly, the ‘Gypsy King’ Tyson Fury has not made the financial cut.

Mayweather tops the list with earnings of an estimated £239k per punch, more than any other boxer. He has a prize purse of around £450 million and boasts an unbeaten record of 50 victories from as many fights.

Anthony Joshua completes the top three, earning an estimated £208k per punch. The Brit came out victorious in all four of his fights that generated 1 million pay-per-view buys.

Manny Pacquiao earned £47.75m per losing fight since 2010, with the majority of this sum being boosted by his ‘fight of the century’ clash with Floyd Mayweather Jr. in 2015.

The rest of the big names on the list are Mike Tyson, Wladimir Klitschko, Alexander Povetkin,Roy Jones Jnr, Joseph Parker and Caleb Plant who all earned between £65,000 - £124,000 per punch in their respective bouts.

McGregor was in the news recently after he revealed he would like to see armed guards patrolling school grounds in the US in the wake of more mass shootings on the other side of the Atlantic.

The interior of the Legacy-600 private jet which Conor uses.

"Amber alert to my phone while here in Orlando," he said.

"A smart and quick setup that alerts everyone there is a child missing and with a full description and details also. Very smart. I would like to see armed protection at each school also.

"I have had my children at school here while stateside and have had my own armed guard present at the school. This was prior to the most recent school shooting also.

"If she shot her way into that school from the outside, my guard, who is tucked away, armed, and unseen, would have seen her and taken her down. Saving those children's lives.

"May God and his best people on this earth protect our children!" Conor exclaimed.

McGregor’s return to the MMA ring is expected later this year. He is due to fight American star Michael Chandler but no official announcement has been announced, with September being muted as a possible date.

Conor this year marked 10 years as a UFC fighter. It has been 18 months since fans have seen the Irishman in the Octagon and over three years have passed since his last win.