Conor McGregor plays air guitar with bottle of Proper 12 on night out with ‘Queen’ Dee

The couple have been enjoying a dream summer together

Conor McGregor has been enjoying a night out, sitting stageside at a concert on a night out with his ‘Queen’, his fiancee Dee.

The Notorious got into the spirit by using a bottle of his Proper 12 Whiskey as an air guitar as he played along to the rhythm of the music.

The couple looked radiant as they partied the night away drinking the MMA fighter’s own brand of whiskey.

Posing for a series of snaps together, Dee stunned in a two-piece crop top and skirt paired with sandals and a black handbag.

Meanwhile, McGregor wore pink shorts with a black t-shirt and his brand new Alexander McQueen white trainers.

“Taking the queen out in the new mcqueens, the best buzz is @properwhisker #thedonkingbuzz,” he captioned a post on Instagram.

In another, he challenged his followers to also use their bottles of Proper 12 as air guitars in a bid to win some prizes.

He also teased some “game-changing” news for fans of the Irish liquor brand.

“Do your best proper twelve air guitar and post and tag for prizes! #propertwelveairguitar #go @properwhiskey. Big news incoming for all our fans of Proper No.Twelve Irish Whiskey #gamechanging #huge,” he wrote on social media.

The couple have been enjoying a dream summer together, spending time on their yacht and celebrating both their birthdays.

Last week the pair marked Dee’s 35th birthday at a top restaurant in Mallorca.

Conor presented her with a private table decorated with rose petals, balloons and a large floral design.

The UFC star forked out for the elaborate setup to celebrate his fiancée's birthday with a romantic dinner on the Spanish island where they are holidaying with their three children.

Photos posted on social media show the couple being chauffeur driven to the restaurant, which is located close to Palma.

Sharing snaps on Instagram, the Notorious wrote: "Late night birthday dinner in the mountains. #landairsea #iloveyoudee."

Dee also shared a photo on her own Instagram thanking McGregor for "the best birthday ever".

Conor then posted another picture of Dee which he described as: “Breakfast time, my favourite time! The day’s fuel! I always say if you can’t be happy with a coffee, you won’t be happy with a yacht.”

He adds: “I feel like I won all the belts, all the cups, the awards, the cash, the jackets, all the medals you name it, if it’s out there as a win, I won it. No one can tell me different. No one ever could. #winner #king #babybirthdaybrekkie.”