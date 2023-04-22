Conor McGregor pictured enjoying a smoke ahead of ‘420’ day

The former UFC champ quickly deleted the posts

Conor McGregor posted a couple of photos of himself enjoying a smoke on Instagram before quickly deleting the posts.

The 34-year-old former champ is currently enjoying a prolonged break from the Octagon as he recovers from injury.

"It’s 420 smoke the back box off it," Conor wrote.

McGregor in the deleted pics

420 is a worldwide annual event which takes place on April 20 – or in the American date format 4/20 - in celebration of cannabis culture.

Around the globe, cannabis users hold events and meet ups to celebrate weed-smoking.

The origin of the term ‘420’ can be traced back to the early 1970s in California.

In 1971, five San Rafael High School students devised a code which they used to indicate to each other that they would meet later in the day to smoke cannabis.

After saying "420" to each other in passing in their school hallways, they would then meet at 4.20pm in order to smoke cannabis.

"I could say to one of my friends, I'd go, '420', and it was telepathic. He would know if I was saying, 'Hey, do you wanna go smoke some?' Or, 'Do you have any?' Or, 'Are you stoned right now?' It was kind of telepathic just from the way you said it," one of the founders said.

"Our teachers didn't know what we were talking about. Our parents didn't know what we were talking about."

Nicknamed the "Waldos", because they smoked cannabis against a wall, their chosen smoking spot was by a statue of 19th-century scientist Louis Pasteur.

Some of Conor’s fans want to see him doing what he does best, boxing the head off opponents and winning belts.

One said: "Please Mac, don't smoke or drink, remember who you are, the world needs enlightened and responsible people, world that is degenerating every day."

Another wrote: “This dude never gonna fight again huh?"

However, McGregor's training partner and pal Dillon Danis enjoyed the images.

He replied: "Puff puff pass haha."