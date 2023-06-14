Conor McGregor pays young fan $1,200 for custom-made action figures

“Appreciate you coming out here. Welcome to the UFC and thanks for bringing some figurines”

Conor McGregor left a young fan gob-smacked in amazement after he handed him $1,200 for some action figures that the kid had transformed into the UFC star.

The UFC legend was visited in Las Vegas by the youngster who makes custom action figures while filming The Ultimate Fighter.

The Dubliner was recording an episode of the reality show when he met up with Samuel Romero who uses WWE and UFC figure pieces to create unique versions of his favourite stars, including McGregor.

McGregor appears in a clip posted by the Ultimate Fighter on their own Instagram page alongside the caption, “TheNotorious MMA dropping the big bucks on some personalized action figures”.

As the young man grins in delight, McGregor examines the figures before declaring: “Talented man. You know, I’ll take these off you. Alright, yeah? I’ll take these off you kid. What's the damage? A G? (grand).

“We’ll do a G. Take a G, will ya? I’d say a G is plenty, whatcha reckon?”

The kid stares open-mouthed at the wedge of 100 dollar bills in McGregor’s hands before the star peels off 12 of the notes.

“12 ton,” he declares, as the kid gawps in amazement. “12 ton, my man.

“Appreciate you coming out here. Welcome to the UFC and thanks for bringing some figurines.”

McGregor later explains how the kid had personalised the toys to make them look like the UFC star.

"He puts all these different parts of all these different wrestlers and all and he made me and made a few other guys," McGregor explained to the cameras after the meeting. "It can turn at the wrist, it can turn at the elbow and my son Junior loves that he can make all different positions with the guy.

“They’re Brock Lesnar’s legs,” he says holding a toy that features part of the body of the American professional wrestler, “and he painted the shorts, painted the tattoos, very cool.”

Later in the clip, says he going to bring the toys back for his kids, “for Junior, and me daughter and for me son, Rian (sic).”

"Conor making his return to the UFC on this season of The Ultimate Fighter has been a huge deal to millions of fans," promotional president Dana White explained.

"One fan Conor came across on social media apparently makes his own action figures and he made a few of Conor. So Conor wanted to meet him and it's awesome. It's always cool to give huge fans this type of opportunity."

Meanwhile, McGregor has yet to pick up a win after three weeks of The Ultimate Fighter, the show he’s filming in Las Vegas.

Aaron McKenzie was beaten up and taken to hospital by Austin Hubbard as McGregor’s bad run continued.

Team McGregor have yet to put a single win on the board, and although McKenzie put up a solid fight and was doing well in the opening round,Hubbard found his distance and almost stopped the fight.

McKenzie survived into the second round, a slight victory for McGregor whose previous two fighters were knocked out in the opening stanza, but it only got worse from there and he was given serious cuts around his eye and cheek.

McKenzie was carted off in an ambulance, although his coach insisted that his performance had been impressive at times.

"He's another tough cat ol' Aaron," McGregor said. "He's got good torque on his body and he was letting some big shots go, landing some big shots and taking some shots. Good fight that was, I have to say. If he had got a bit more time it would have been a lot different.

Rival coach Michael Chandler described his fighter, one of the season's veterans, as having put on a perfect performance, telling cameras: "Austin went out there and put on an absolute clinic, picking him up and putting him down.

"Controlling him, breaking his will, it was an awesome performance. This competition is going to start heating up but it's going to be a lot of fun.”

UFC president Dana White added: "Austin capitalised on the damage that he did in round one and just dominated the second round. Aaron once again tried to take the fight to the ground but Austin was the one who got him down, got in a great position and just started raining elbows."