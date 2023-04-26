Conor McGregor pays tribute to viral star Darren 'One Sup' Nolan in video

The short clip features rappers and images of ‘Sup’ Nolan’s grave with a bottle of McGregor’s Proper 12 whiskey placed on it

Conor McGregor has paid a fresh tribute to the late viral star Darren 'One Sup' Nolan, as a new video celebrating the life of the young Dubliner is about to be released.

Taking to Instagram, McGregor posted a clip of the new video and wrote: “How it’s done” alongside a red heart emoji and #OneSup.

The short clip features rapper Dean McGovern and images of ‘Sup’ Nolan’s grave with a bottle of McGregor’s Proper 12 whiskey placed on it. It appears the film will be “out Sunday”.

The popular Ballymun passed away at age 29 in December 2021 with McGregor among those who lamented his death at the time.

McGregor offered his condolences to the family of the viral video star at the time, who had found fame for both his freestyle rapping and his ability to down any large drink in one.

The UFC star left a heartfelt tribute on Instagram, alongside a photograph of himself and Darren's mum holding a framed photograph of the late viral star.

"I was late bro but everything for a reason,” he wrote. “I will miss you Darren."

A GoFundMe that was set up to assist with the funeral and Darren's family read: “On behalf of our friend Darren "One Sup" Nolan we would like to set up this GoFundMe for his family to be able to give him the send-off he deserves.

"He will be sadly missed, he was such a good character, such a loving person.

"Any donations are grateful (sic). You will be sadly missed bro."

A notice on RIP stated that “Darren Nolan, (Ballymun, Dublin 9) died on December 9, 2021, suddenly at his home. Beloved son of Patricia and Brian and beloved brother of James and the late Maria.

"Sadly missed by his heartbroken family, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, in-laws and partners, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends.”

Darren’s funeral mass was held on December 16 at the Church of The Virgin Mary, Shangan Road, followed by burial in Fingal Cemetery, Malahide Road, Balgriffin.

People flooded the condolences section with messages of sympathy and support.

"Never met you in real life Darren, but loved your TikToks,” one person wrote. “You downing the occasional scoop when required, you were such a chilled out lad with not a worry in the world, rest in peace man. Condolences to your family at this particularly hard time, RIP.”

Another added: “I am very sad to hear of Darren’s passing, Darren was a lovely man and was so kind, thinking of Pat and family at this very sad time.”

One person said they were “broken hearted” to hear about Darren's passing.

“Such a character and a heart of gold,” they added. “One of the good ones.”

“To his family, I didn't know Darren personally, but I know he was a good guy. He will look after you from above,” one person wrote.

“Rest in Peace Darren, so sad to hear of your passing, my condolence to your mam Pat, brother James and rest of your family. A modern day poet. I still have copies of the poems you wrote for The Ballyrunners Graduation, such a great talent and a truly lovely young man."