Conor McGregor mocks UFC rival Kamaru Usman after knockout defeat
Conor McGregor has taken an online swipe at Kamaru Usman following his KO defeat to Leon Edwards in UFC 278.
The Nigerian fighter was taken to hospital as a precaution following a leg-kick from Edwards with less than a minute to the end of the fight.
Dubliner McGregor, who was backing Jamaican-born Edwards to take the big fight, took to social media to gloat following the victory.
“Mi no lika the boi no sleep dem man hahahaha t**t got tw****d,” McGregor tweeted shortly after the KO, after earlier tweeting: “Hahahahahhhahajaaj.”
McGregor (34) then shared a clip of the kick that ended the fight, writing: “Not even a relatively high kick. Fully leaned into his own death. One leaned his way to victory. Another leaned his way to death. Crazy sport, I love!”
He went on to congratulate Edwards on his victory. “An amazing scene to witness! Huge congrats Leon! A real good, solid and dedicated mixed martial artist! The UK’s second only UFC champion! Incredible! Congrats mate!”
Edwards and McGregor appear to be close pals, with the former sharing a video of himself promoting McGregor’s Proper 12 whiskey brand before the big fight.
Meanwhile, following the fight, Usman took to social media to indicate his desire to get back into the octagon.
“Champs f$ck up sometimes…but we bounce back and come with vengeance!!” he tweeted, before going on to congratulate his rival.
“Damn I love this sport!!! Things happen but…Alhamduillah we move!! Congratulations @Leon_edwardsmma.”
Usman looked to be in control of the fight before the KO, with judges’ scorecards giving him the lead going into the final round.
