Conor McGregor makes sudden U-turn over UFC comeback in December

The biggest hurdle to a fight between Chandler and former champion McGregor has been the latter’s absence from the United States Anti-Doping Agency’s testing pool.

Conor McGregor has claimed that "December is back on the table" as he looks to pin down a date for his UFC return.

It was announced in February McGregor would fight Michael Chandler this year, though no date, location or weight class was confirmed for the bout.

The fighters squared off as coaches on the UFC television show The Ultimate Fighter this summer, but their own clash looked no further to materialising. McGregor, 35, then said on Sunday that the fight would not take place in 2023 after all.

The Irishman has already made an about-turn, however, writing on X on Tuesday (22 August): “December is back on the table! Ready in both stances.”

At a similar time, American Chandler wrote on Instagram, “Day 1,” while posting footage of himself training.

In order to compete, fighters must: be in the pool for six months, return two negative test results and zero positives. As such, McGregor is not eligible to fight until February 2024 unless granted an exemption.

McGregor has not fought since breaking his leg in a second straight loss to Dustin Poirier in July 2021, while Chandler’s last fight was a submission defeat by Poirier in November 2022.