Conor McGregor listed with Hitler, Putin, and Dracula on ‘map’ of Europe’s most famous people

A defiant Conor McGregor declared “I don’t make the rules baby, I break them” after he was named on a ‘map’ as as Ireland’s most famous person.

The UFC superstar joined Adolf Hitler, Napoleon Bonaparte and Christopher Columbus on the ‘Media Maps’ that he posted on his Twitter page.

The world map shows the most famous person in each of Europe’s countries and McGregor was delighted to learn he is listed as Ireland’s representative.

He tweeted a picture of the map, alongside the caption: “Nice! Real nice!”

However, not everyone was happy to see the 34-year-old named the most famous Irish person of all time ahead of boxer Katie Taylor, U2 frontman Bono, poet James Joyce, and playwright Oscar Wilde.

One Twitter user complained in Spanish: “In other words, in Ireland they put Conor McGregor and not James Joyce, already shows the mentality of the man who made this map.”

But McGregor retorted: “I don’t make the rules baby, I break them.”

McGregor has been enjoying Christmas with his family having kicked off the festivities by flying some members home to Ireland in a luxurious private jet on Christmas Eve.

The clan woke up in their Kildare mansion on Christmas morning, and it seemed like Santa was extremely generous to the McGregor kids this year.

McGregor and partner Dee Devlin are parents to three tots: Conor Jr (five), Croía (two), and one-year-old Rían.

The Dubliner took to Instagram to share some photos from the past few days, showing off the kids’ exciting gifts and giving fans an insight into their celebrations.

McGregor was decked out in a tan Gucci polo shirt worth around €680 with a matching gilet while Dee stunned in a Burberry bodysuit printed with the brand’s iconic brown, black, and white chequered pattern (€990).

Conor Jr looked adorable in a maroon Gucci hoodie while Rían wore a Gucci shirt with the brothers sporting some matching white trainers from the luxury brand.

And on Tuesday, McGregor posted some snaps of how his family have been spending the holidays together with a horse-riding experience.

The kids all got involved and took turns parading about on some stallions and ponies while McGregor also tried his hand at horse-riding around the stable.

They then enjoyed themselves by riding their bicycles around the garden in the crisp December air.

And the 34-year-old topped off the experience by cruising in some of his luxury cars, which he made sure to feature in his Instagram post.

His mum Margaret can be seen poking her head behind McGregor’s black Porsche and Range Rover in one of the photos.

But the cherry on top was a gigantic black jeep fitted with a tap, allowing McGregor to pour some pints of his Forged Irish stout.

He posed in front of the monster vehicle in a white dressing gown with his hands in his pockets, beaming for the camera as he captioned the post: “IE” and added a heart emoji.