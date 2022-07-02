Conor McGregor launches search for woman who got tattoo tribute to him
Conor McGregor has launched a search for a woman who has a tattoo on her arm in tribute to him.
Taking to Instagram, the 33-year-old shared a snap of the woman who got his infamous quote ‘I’d like to apologise to absolutely nobody’ along with his name inked on her inner arm.
“To this lady, reach out to me, I love you.” he said in the caption.
It is not the first time McGregor has searched for a fan online, earlier this month he sought out an Irish woman who defended him in a comedy sketch featuring Mike Tyson.
The woman was asked who she thought would win in a fight, McGregor or Tyson, to which she said “That’s a difficult question…”
“I don't know, they both have the aggression… I'm going to have to go with Conor because he's Irish,” she decides.
The cameraman then says to the woman “alright, tell him,” before she is startled by Mike Tyson appearing by her side.
Sharing a video of the skit, filmed for The Jimmy Kimmel show, McGregor said: “Who is this proper Irish lady, loyal to the backbone in the US can anyone tell me?”
“I wish to reach out and give a gift. That is how you do it! If you ever found yourself publicly going against your own,” he continued.
The MMA star has since deleted the Instagram post leaving us to assume he has already found the mystery woman.
“That’s how you back your own,” he added, sharing the video to his Instagram stories.
