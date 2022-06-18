Conor McGregor launches hunt for Irishwoman who defended him in Mike Tyson sketch

“That’s how you back your own.”

Conor McGregor & fan who defended him in skit about Mike Tyson

In a now deleted Instagram post, Conor McGregor launched a search for an Irish woman who defended him in a comedy sketch featuring Mike Tyson.

The woman was asked who she thought would win in a fight, McGregor or Tyson, to which she said “That’s a difficult question…”

“I don't know, they both have the aggression… I'm going to have to go with Conor because he's Irish,” she decides.

The camera man then says to the woman “alright, tell him,” before she is startled by Mike Tyson appearing by her side.

Pic: Instagram/ConorMcGregor

Sharing a video of the skit, filmed for The Jimmy Kimmel show, McGregor said: “Who is this proper Irish lady, loyal to the backbone in the US can anyone tell me?”

“I wish to reach out and give a gift. That is how you do it! If you ever found yourself publicly going against your own,” he continued.

The MMA star has since deleted the Instagram post leaving us to assume he has already found the mystery woman.

Pic: ConorMcGregor/Instagram

“That’s how you back your own,” he added, sharing the video to his Instagram stories.

The video is one of many posts on the 33-year-olds Instagram account.

Other snaps show rap legend Coolio visiting his Dublin pub The Black Forge.

The ‘Gangsta’s Paradise’ rapper got behind the bar at the Dublin 12 boozer where he pulled a pint of black stuff.

He also took to the mic to spit some rhymes for patrons at the bar.

The American artist was joined by Dublin rappers, Casey Walsh and Alex Sheehan aka “Casper” and “Eskimo Supreme” of Versatile were also pictured enjoying a night at the Crumlin pub.

Coolio is just the latest celeb to visit the Black Forge.

Just this week the so-called ‘King of Instagram' Dan Bilzerian dropped by with a handful of beautiful models by his side.

McGregor shared a video of his famous customer’s visit and captioned it: "Ireland's greatest everything."

Bilzerian is known for flaunting his lifestyle on Instagram which has led to him developing a huge audience of almost 33 million followers.

McGregor himself wasn’t in Dublin to greet Bilzerian as he remains abroad where he has been pictured recently cuddling up to fiancée Dee Devlin on a sun-drenched boat cruise.