Conor McGregor launches hunt for Irishwoman who defended him in Mike Tyson sketch
In a now deleted Instagram post, Conor McGregor launched a search for an Irish woman who defended him in a comedy sketch featuring Mike Tyson.
The woman was asked who she thought would win in a fight, McGregor or Tyson, to which she said “That’s a difficult question…”
“I don't know, they both have the aggression… I'm going to have to go with Conor because he's Irish,” she decides.
The camera man then says to the woman “alright, tell him,” before she is startled by Mike Tyson appearing by her side.
Sharing a video of the skit, filmed for The Jimmy Kimmel show, McGregor said: “Who is this proper Irish lady, loyal to the backbone in the US can anyone tell me?”
“I wish to reach out and give a gift. That is how you do it! If you ever found yourself publicly going against your own,” he continued.
The MMA star has since deleted the Instagram post leaving us to assume he has already found the mystery woman.
“That’s how you back your own,” he added, sharing the video to his Instagram stories.
The video is one of many posts on the 33-year-olds Instagram account.
Other snaps show rap legend Coolio visiting his Dublin pub The Black Forge.
The ‘Gangsta’s Paradise’ rapper got behind the bar at the Dublin 12 boozer where he pulled a pint of black stuff.
He also took to the mic to spit some rhymes for patrons at the bar.
The American artist was joined by Dublin rappers, Casey Walsh and Alex Sheehan aka “Casper” and “Eskimo Supreme” of Versatile were also pictured enjoying a night at the Crumlin pub.
Coolio is just the latest celeb to visit the Black Forge.
Just this week the so-called ‘King of Instagram' Dan Bilzerian dropped by with a handful of beautiful models by his side.
Read more
McGregor shared a video of his famous customer’s visit and captioned it: "Ireland's greatest everything."
Bilzerian is known for flaunting his lifestyle on Instagram which has led to him developing a huge audience of almost 33 million followers.
McGregor himself wasn’t in Dublin to greet Bilzerian as he remains abroad where he has been pictured recently cuddling up to fiancée Dee Devlin on a sun-drenched boat cruise.
Today's Headlines
Investigation | Premier League footballer ‘arrested on suspicion of rape’ of woman in her 20s
Top Bill-ing | Singer Lorraine McDonald reveals how Bill Murray once joined her onstage
'Rooftop shooter' | Six dead, 24 injured in shooting at Chicago Fourth of July parade
On the lock | Up to 40 people attended '‘prisoner release party’ during Level 5 lockdown in Clare
Grá-fting | Irish Love Islander Dami Hope shares shocking kiss with Casa Amor bombshell
dismissed | Woman who said she was knocked over by child ‘running amok’ in Lidl loses €60k claim
Bargain | Home of the late Gerry Ryan in Dublin’s Clontarf sells for ‘much reduced’ price
Calls recorded | Exposed: Face of man (55) charged over calls to autism campaigner Fiona O’Leary
Budge Up | Budget 2023 brought forward to September 27, Cabinet confirms
'Aggravated burglary' | Man (60s) ‘seriously injured’ by three men who stole cash from Carlow home