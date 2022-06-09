Conor McGregor jets off from Dublin Airport on private plane with sister Aoife

The Notorious returned to Ireland for a flying visit to attend his other sister Erin's birthday bash

Conor McGregor has set off from Dublin Airport in a private jet with his sister Aoife McGregor.

Taking to Instagram, in a now deleted post, Conor shared a picture of himself and Aoife posing in front of a private jet.

The snap showed the 33-year-old wearing a white jumper and cream tracksuit bottoms paired with a blue baseball bat.

His arm was around his sister Aoife, who posed wearing black tracksuit bottoms with a crop top to match. She paired the look with a black leather jacket, black and white Prada platforms and a pink timeless Chanel handbag.

Aoife's Instagram story

Taking to her Instagram stories, Aoife shared a snap from the private plane showing her handbag along with a selection of fruit and juice, with the caption ‘travel essentials’.

The MMA star flew into Dublin last week to attend a surprise birthday party for his other sister Erin.

He was holidaying in France before returning to his hometown of Crumlin for the celebrations in his boozer, the Black Forge Inn.

The McGregors held an extravagant bash at the Black Forge Inn for Erin’s 41st birthday on Monday night.

Aoife, their mum Margaret, and Erin’s 21-year-old daughter Taylor were all in attendance while their aunts and great aunts also rocked up to the Dublin 12 pub to celebrate.

The Notorious later gave Erin a gift box, which she opened in front of all her party guests.

Inside was a brand new 18 carat white gold Rolex Lady-DateJust watch complete with a white mother-of-pearl, diamond-set dial.

The timepiece set the UFC star back €38,250 and Erin was so delighted that she strapped the watch on right away.

Erin took to Instagram to explain why the Rolex gift meant so much to her, sharing a photo of the duo hugging each other at the party.

“I’ll always remember your words to me when I had no money to fix my broken car as I cried my eyes [out]… ‘It won’t always be like this for you, I promise you sister.’

“And true to your word, it wasn’t. What a journey we are on. Thank you for taking us all along with you. #grateful for you showing me to never give up on my dreams.”