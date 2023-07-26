Conor McGregor invites bareknuckle fighter ‘Big’ Joe Joyce to Black Forge pub

In a video shot in the Black Forge, McGregor says he will treat Joe Joyce to a night out in the popular pub.

The bromance between Conor McGregor and bareknuckle fighter ‘Big’ Joe Joyce continues – after the MMA star invited the legendary hardman to his Dublin pub.

Last week, Joyce – also known as ‘The Hulk’ – recorded a video of himself drinking a pint of McGregor’s new stout in a couple of seconds before wishing the UFC star a happy birthday.

And now, McGregor has returned the favour by inviting the bare-knuckle brawler to The Black Forge for a night out.

"Big Joe Joyce, love ya mate. I appreciate the shout out, appreciate the support.

“I look forward to having a nice pint with you soon, brother.“

After being told Joe Joyce is renewing his wedding vows, McGregor congratulates him and his wife.

"Congratulations on the wedding anniversary and the re-marriage. Top man.

“I’ll set it up for him and his wife to come here and, whatever he wants, on a night out.”

Joe Joyce was involved in a number of high-profile bare-knuckle fights across Ireland during his younger years.

He has previously spoken about dipping his hands in petrol before fights to toughen them up.

Last week, he became one of the first men in Ireland to drink Conor McGregor's new stout in a can.

Introduced as the “King of the Travellers” in a video posted on social media, Joe is given the opportunity to try out McGregor’s “home-grown Irish forged stout”.

“Well, there’s a good head on it anyways,” Joe can be heard declare as he takes in the pint of beer placed in front of him.

“That’s gold dust,” he declares as he lowers the pint in one go.

“Did ya like that Joe?” he is asked, to which he replies: “The best I ever drank.”

“It’s not yet out,” he is told, “you’re one of the first men to drink it out of a can in Ireland”.

"Up ya boy, ya,” Joe salutes. “Good man, Conor McGregor.

“I wish Conor a happy birthday,” he adds. “And thanks for your Irish stout.

"Many more to come to ya, boy. I never seen a fighter like ya.”