Conor McGregor howls at the full moon in new video

The Dubliner, clearly impressed at the full moon in the sky shared his delight with his followers, exclaiming ‘look at this for a fu**ing moon, yeah” while filming the spectacle from a car.

The caption reads: “The moon at dawn”.

It’s just the latest McGregor post that has had fans scratching their heads.

Recently he adopted an American accent in a Twitter voice note taunting former UFC star Michael Bisping.

The two fighters came to blows last week after McGregor, who is set to star in a remake of the 1989 film Roadhouse alongside Jake Gyllenhaal, hit out at Bisping’s acting career in a social media rant.

Bisping discussed the “out of blue” jabs with UFC light heavyweight contender Anthony Smith on an episode of his podcast, Believe You Me, which prompted the Notorious to jump back on Twitter to unleash an explicit rant where he threatened to “cave” Bisping’s head in on Friday in a series of now-deleted tweets.

He then asked Bisping if he wanted to “go to war” in a Twitter voice note, saying: “Do you want to go to war, man, yeah? Do you want to go to f*****g war? We'll go to war with you, yeah? Security. You little sausage of a thing.

“I'll have security set you up when you're in Vegas again, pal. Keep my name out of your f*****g mouth again or any type of threatening behaviour, or I'll walk through your front door. You little dope. [Go] back where you belong you little clown, you little sprinter.”