Conor McGregor hails Black Forge Inn as ‘Best Bar In Dublin’ as it scoops awards

The MMA fighter acquired the Crumlin pub in 2020

Conor McGregor has hailed his Black Forge Inn as the “Best Bar In Dublin” after his Crumlin boozer picked up the ‘People's Choice Award’ in this year’s Bar of the Year awards.

A delighted McGregor posed a picture of the awards on his X page and declared: “Two years in a row. Incredible!”

The bar, located in his Dublin 12 hometown of Crumlin, was also the silver winner in the ‘Best Value Pub’ category and took bronze in the ‘Visitor Attraction of the Year’.

The big winner on the night was the Paladar in Co Cork which was named Bar of the Year at this year's prestigious ceremony which was hosted by Anton Savage in the Clayton Hotel, Burlington Road.

The most exceptional bars in the country were recognised and celebrated for their contributions to the hospitality industry by “captivating patrons with unforgettable experiences”.

Among the many other winners was Bar No 23 at The Merrion Hotel in Co Dublin which took home Gold for ‘Five Star Hotel Bar of the Year’, while Bar 1661 took was the gold winner for ‘Innovative Bar of the Year’.

The MMA fighter acquired the Crumlin pub in 2020 and last year Jemi Ventures Ltd secured planning permission from Dublin City Council for a large extension.

However, it was also revealed at that time how the venue recorded losses of €1.136m in 2021 following losses of €441,649 in 2020.

The financial performance of the pub was badly hit by the Covid-19 pandemic in 2021.

A spokesman for the Black Forge Inn said that after only being open for a few months of 2021 “The Black Forge Inn, like countless others, was impacted by the pandemic shut down and reduced hours".

He said: “We knew we would be operating at a loss but we continued to serve the community and immediately ramped up once we were allowed to open.”

He said: “With our notoriously generous owner, Conor McGregor, sparing no cost in bringing all the excellence Ireland has to offer to our amazing pub.

“Now we’re starting to grow and the entire team takes pride in showcasing the best hospitality of Ireland, both for our country and our international guests to enjoy.

He added: “We are thrilled by how we’ve been embraced by the community and honoured at the recent Bar of the Year awards recognition.

He said: “The future is bright for the Black Forge Inn and the plans for the future are to expand our brand to be the most well-known iconic Irish pub in the world. An example of this was seen by our mega successful Black Forge Inn pop up in Abu Dhabi for the Formula One Grand Prix last weekend.”

The Black Forge website declares that the Black Forge will lead the way in entertainment in Dublin Twelve including concerts, sporting events and exclusive experiences stating “our owner is keen to keep his people entertained, and that is our commitment”.

The grant of permission at the end of the previous November comprises a part-one part-two storey extension to the back of the pub.

The spend forms just part of McGregor’s outlay on property in the Dublin area in recent times.

The previous year, McGregor confirmed plans to build “multiple amenities” on a “mega site” along Dublin’s Grand canal.

McGregor confirmed that the new public space will include housing, a supermarket and will be a “stone’s throw” from the National Children’s Hospital in Crumlin.

This followed a report that the Crumlin native has paid up to €19m in nearly completing the assembly of the site on the Davitt Rd near the Grand Canal.

Mr McGregor has deep pockets to fund such a venture.

According to Forbes, McGregor is ranked 35th in its 2022 top highest earning athlete rankings earning $43m over a 12 month period.

The planning documentation lodged with the Council stated that the Black Forge Inn on Drimnagh Rd in Crumlin has been used as a pub for around 20 years “and with recent renovations, it continues to be a successful business”.

The documents state that the expanded pub will generate jobs and attract visitors to Crumlin.

Only last month, Conor issued his famous war cry: “We’re not here to take part, we’re here to take over” as he prepared for his Forged Irish Stout to hit the shelves.

The Crumlin man who has already has seen his Proper 12 whiskey become world-wide brand said he was “immensely proud to finally be able to get it into the hands of the wider Irish public”.

“This launch, of the world's creamiest, 100 per cent Irish Stout, comes as a culmination of three years of hard graft from myself and The Forged Irish Stout team,” he said. “We’ve huge plans for Forged in Ireland and beyond and I can’t wait for you all to be able to experience it at home."

While punters have been able to down the new stout at The Black Forge Inn near his childhood home in Crumlin, the exclusive deal with Carry Out means that this will be the first time it is available to the wider Irish public.