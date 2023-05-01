Conor McGregor gives former UFC rival Eddie Alvarez advice during bare-knuckle boxing match
McGregor could be heard urging Alvarez to throw an uppercut, and Alvarez landed that very punch moments later
Conor McGregor was heard shouting advice to former UFC rival Eddie Alvarez during the latter’s bare-knuckle boxing debut on Saturday – a fight Alvarez went on to win.
Alvarez won a split decision against Chad Mendes, another former opponent of McGregor, after a brutal bout that saw both Americans knocked down.
We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity.
During the fight, McGregor – in the crowd in Colorado – could be heard urging Alvarez to throw an uppercut, and Alvarez landed that very punch moments later. The 39-year-old then pointed to McGregor, acknowledging the Irishman’s advice.
McGregor, 34, knocked out Alvarez in 2016 to become the UFC’s first ever dual-weight champion. In 2015, McGregor had knocked out Mendes to win the interim featherweight title, before doing the same to Jose Aldo to become undisputed champion.
After Saturday’s fight, 38-year-old Mendes announced his retirement from combat sports.
Today's Headlines
nicked | Regency getaway driver Paul Murphy ‘stole lawyer’s wallet at trial’
'Dirty money' | Mob boss Christy Keane’s killer nephew charged with money laundering
EXCLUSIVE | Revealed: Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch’s European property empire
LET’S TALK ABOUT SEX | Dear Denise: My 16-year-old told me she wants to start having sex
Moment car is flipped over by tornado as severe weather hits Florida
don the warpath | Donald Trump Jr slams Ireland’s proposed hate speech laws as ‘insane’
'agitated' | Man who allegedly called worker ‘horrible human being’ during Covid mask row loses discrimination claim
Watch | Conor McGregor gives former UFC rival Eddie Alvarez advice during bare-knuckle boxing match
Animal cruelty | Fianna Fail man’s dad avoids conviction after locking dogs in metal container in scorching heat
'bloody' | Charlie Bird hospitalised following ‘bad fall’ while out walking