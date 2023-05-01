Conor McGregor gives former UFC rival Eddie Alvarez advice during bare-knuckle boxing match

McGregor could be heard urging Alvarez to throw an uppercut, and Alvarez landed that very punch moments later

Conor McGregor was heard shouting advice to former UFC rival Eddie Alvarez during the latter’s bare-knuckle boxing debut on Saturday – a fight Alvarez went on to win.

Alvarez won a split decision against Chad Mendes, another former opponent of McGregor, after a brutal bout that saw both Americans knocked down.

During the fight, McGregor – in the crowd in Colorado – could be heard urging Alvarez to throw an uppercut, and Alvarez landed that very punch moments later. The 39-year-old then pointed to McGregor, acknowledging the Irishman’s advice.

McGregor, 34, knocked out Alvarez in 2016 to become the UFC’s first ever dual-weight champion. In 2015, McGregor had knocked out Mendes to win the interim featherweight title, before doing the same to Jose Aldo to become undisputed champion.

After Saturday’s fight, 38-year-old Mendes announced his retirement from combat sports.