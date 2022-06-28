Conor McGregor gives Dee Devlin a playful pat on the bum in funny video clip

The pair kiss and grin at each other before Conor pats Dee on the bum

A short video showing Conor McGregor giving fiancée Dee Devlin a playful pat on the bum has gone viral on social media.

The TikTok clip depicts the couple visiting what appears to be a fun park with baby Rían in Dee’s arms.

The pair kiss and grin at each other before Conor pats Dee on the bum.

The loved up Dubliners have been engaging in a series of recent PDAs as they show their love for each other.

Conor McGregor gives Dee Devlin a playful pat on the bum — © Johnny Brew

READ MORE: Conor McGregor may face further charges as his dangerous driving case is adjourned

READ MORE: Ireland’s first openly gay referee slams Conor McGregor for using homophobic language

Earlier this month Conor and Dee shared pictures of them cuddling up to each other while enjoying a sun-drenched boat cruise.

Dee shows off her amazing physique in a red bikini while Conor is seen posing shirtless with his arms wrapped around her in a cute selfie.

Other snaps show Conor lying across his fiancée as he wears a blue patterned shirt.

The pictures appeared on Dee’s Instagram page where she captioned the sweet snaps with a love heart emoji.

Conor, who she shares children Conor Jr, five, Croia, three, and Rían, one, with Dee, simply replied: “Get cosy baby”.

The couple cemented their love for one another by getting engaged in 2020 after 12 years together.

And they spent some holiday time together last month cruising around the Mediterranean in McGregor’s brand-new custom Lamborghini super yacht.