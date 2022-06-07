Conor McGregor gifts sister Erin a €38K Rolex watch for her 41st birthday

The Notorious and the rest of the McGregor clan held an extravagant bash at the Black Forge Inn for Erin’s 41st birthday on Monday night.

Conor McGregor surprised his older sister by flying home for the party and giving her an expensive gift (Instagram)

Conor McGregor has marked his sister Erin’s birthday by gifting her a Rolex watch worth almost €40,000.

The Notorious and the rest of the McGregor clan held an extravagant bash at the Black Forge Inn, which the 33-year-old bought for a reported €2 million in 2020, for Erin’s 41st birthday on Monday night.

Erin and Conor’s sister Aoife, mum Margaret, and Erin’s 21-year-old daughter Taylor were all in attendance while their aunts and great aunts also rocked up to the Dublin 12 pub to celebrate.

And Conor showed his appreciation for his big sister by flying in specially for event as a surprise and later giving her a gift box, which she opened in front of all her party guests.

Erin's new 18 karat white gold watch is worth €38,250 (Instagram)

Inside was a brand new 18 carat white gold Rolex Lady-DateJust watch complete with a white mother-of-pearl, diamond-set dial.

The timepiece set the UFC star back €38,250 and Erin was so delighted that she strapped the watch on right away.

McGregor shared a series of photos with the birthday girl on his Instagram Stories and wrote: “Happy birthday my little big sis. I am so proud of you. I love you so much.”

And mum-of-two Erin thanked her baby brother for throwing her the “best bloody night.”

“It was the best surprise to have him here for it,” she said before directly addressing Conor: “Thank you so so much [from] your little big sis.”

Erin then explained why McGregor’s Rolex gift meant so much to her, sharing a photo of the duo hugging each other at the party.

“I’ll always remember your words to me when I had no money to fix my broken car as I cried my eyes [out]… ‘It won’t always be like this for you, I promise you sister.’

“And true to your word, it wasn’t. What a journey we are on. Thank you for taking us all along with you. #grateful for you showing me to never give up on my dreams.”