Conor McGregor flashes latest €80k Rolex on social media before deleting post

The Crumlin fighter has spent a fortune on watches through the years and isn’t shy about showing them off

Conor gifted his sister Erin a Rolex for her birthday earlier this year — © Instagram

Conor's stories still show the late night video call he made with his mam — © Instagram

Conor McGregor appears to have gone watch shopping once again after he shared a series of bizarre pics on social media overnight flashing his latest timepiece.

His latest Rolex is a 18ct gold President Day-Date 40 with a green dial but in true McGregor style he opted for the model with the diamond bezel too which would set the former fighter back around €80k.

It is remarkably similar to a watch he purchased in early 2021 when his love affair with wrist bling kicked off.

Conor bought a very similar Rolex early in 2021 — © Facebook

The former UFC champion is no stranger to flash timepieces and is regularly seen wearing some of the most expensive watches on the planet. Only last summer he was spotted trying out a €600k Chopard that he wore at a prestigious Cannes Film Festival.

McGregor and his fiancée Dee attended the prestigious annual Chopard Loves Cinema gala that was hosted by the luxury jewellery and watch manufacturer Chopard as part of the 75th Annual Cannes Film Festival.

The pair arrived at the gala showing off their opulent timepieces, with McGregor opting for Chopard’s L.U.C Tourbillion in white gold.

The $630,000 (approximately €588,100) watch’s case and dial are completely set with “baguette-cut diamonds” which sit on top of an alligator strap.

Dee’s wristwatch of choice was a white €19,310 Aquanaut Quartz from Patek Phillipe with 48 diamonds applied on the face.

Sharing some photos from the evening, UFC star McGregor said: “A truly proper night at ‘chopard loves cinema’ Absolutely Incredible!”

McGregor is known for being a big watch enthusiast and has splashed out nearly €3million on his collection of timepieces.

In June he marked his sister Erin’s birthday by gifting her a Rolex watch worth almost €40,000.

Conor showed his appreciation for his big sister by flying in specially for event as a surprise and later giving her a gift box, which she opened in front of all her party guests.

Inside was a brand new 18 carat white gold Rolex Lady-DateJust watch complete with a white mother-of-pearl, diamond-set dial.

The timepiece set the UFC star back €38,250 and Erin was so delighted that she strapped the watch on right away.