Conor McGregor fans himself with thousands in cash during Las Vegas gambling spree

Conor McGregor was the centre of attention in Las Vegas this weekend after he flaunted his wealth at a casino gambling spree.

The ‘Notorious’ UFC star said gambling was “one of life’s great pleasures” as he tried his luck at a craps table in Sin City.

Wearing a bold orange suit jacket with a floral shirt and white trousers, McGregor waved a stack of $100 bills as he placed his bets in front of a crowd of adoring supporters and curious onlookers.

The 34-year-old mingled with fans and sculled back glasses of his Proper No 12 whiskey at the table.

Sharing some clips from his evening on Instagram, he can be heard asking for “another thousand chips” as he handed over a rake of bills.

And it seems like he came out on top, as the crowd begins to whoop and cheer for the Dubliner, who then fans himself with his wad of cash in celebration.

Captioning the clips, McGregor wrote: “Gambling in Las Vegas, Nevada. One of life’s great pleasures”.

The father-of-three was in Las Vegas to watch Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis’ bout with Ryan Garcia at the T Mobile Arena.

In another social media clip, McGregor can be seen and heard giving a pep talk to Garcia in the changing room after he suffered the first loss of his pro career.

He urged the young fighter to keep training and come back stronger than before.

“He's 1-0 on you. Yous are the two biggest names in the division. I want to see it again,” McGregor tells Garcia in the video.

“I want to see it again now and I want to see it with no rehydration clause.

“All respect to you. You are the future of this game. I am going to watch you all the way.”

Garcia shared the video of the exchange on his Instagram account, which he captioned: “All good he’s up on me! I went thru (sic) fire for this fight

“I’m going to come back stronger!! Rack up a couple more wins to run this back! Hopefully we can do it at 140 no clauses!

“Great Job to Gervonta great fight and fighter!!!”