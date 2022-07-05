Conor McGregor eyes up ‘tasty’ custom Rolex watch worth more than 100k

‘That's a tasty timepiece, what are those blue stones called mate? Sapphires? We've got the sapphires in the building’

The ''tasty' watch McGregor has been eyeing up.

Conor McGregor appears to have gone watch shopping once again after he shared a video on Twitter of him eyeing up a custom Rolex watch worth more than 100k.

The Notorious posted the footage in which he quizzes the salesman while showing off the 600k Chopard he wore at a prestigious Cannes Film Festival bash in May.

“We got this tasty, we got this tasty, tasty (indicating the watch on his arm) and we got this tasty tastiness (he says picking up the Rolex).

The ''tasty' watch McGregor has been eyeing up.

It appears to be an Oyster Perpetual Day-date 40in 18 ct gold with a diamond paved dial, diamond set bezel and a president bracelet he has in his hand which he raves about.

Continuing to show off the watch, McGregor adds: "That's a tasty timepiece, what are those blue stones called mate? Sapphires? We've got the sapphires in the building.

“It's actually a real nice watch,” he adds.

“If you would have come back to me a bit more with the price, I probably would have rocked into the gaff and just scooped that up. I'm into it, them blue yolks are tasty yeah, wee waa, wee waa. The sirens yeah, call the cops when you see C-Mac."

In May, McGregor and his fiancée Dee attended the prestigious annual Chopard Loves Cinema gala that was hosted by the luxury jewellery and watch manufacturer Chopard as part of the 75th Annual Cannes Film Festival.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

The pair arrived at the gala showing off their opulent timepieces, with McGregor opting for Chopard’s L.U.C Tourbillion in white gold.

The $630,000 (approximately €588,100) watch’s case and dial are completely set with “baguette-cut diamonds” which sit on top of an alligator strap.

Dee’s wristwatch of choice was a white €19,310 Aquanaut Quartz from Patek Phillipe with 48 diamonds applied on the face.

Sharing some photos from the evening, UFC star McGregor said: “A truly proper night at ‘chopard loves cinema’ Absolutely Incredible!”

McGregor is known for being a big watch enthusiast and has splashed out over £2million on his collection of timepieces.

In June he marked his sister Erin’s birthday by gifting her a Rolex watch worth almost €40,000.

Conor showed his appreciation for his big sister by flying in specially for event as a surprise and later giving her a gift box, which she opened in front of all her party guests.

Inside was a brand new 18 carat white gold Rolex Lady-DateJust watch complete with a white mother-of-pearl, diamond-set dial.

The timepiece set the UFC star back €38,250 and Erin was so delighted that she strapped the watch on right away.

Meanwhile, the two-weight champion has yet to announce his return to the Octagon.

Since he snatched the UFC lightweight title in 2016, McGregor has lost to Floyd Mayweather in the boxing ring and gone 1-3 in the Octagon.

McGregor fought twice in 2021, losing both contests to Dustin Poirier by TKO. Now recovered from a broken leg it seems as though McGregor will return to action later this year.

Among the other opponents mentioned for possible comeback fights are Charles Oliveira (for a lightweight title), Michael Chandler and Tony Ferguson.