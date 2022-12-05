Conor McGregor enjoys wild night of partying in Amsterdam

McGregor jetted off to the Netherlands this weekend with some pals to experience the country’s nightlife

McGregor shared a photo of himself outside Lost In Amsterdam

Conor McGregor has shared some photos from a boozy trip to Amsterdam with his pals.

The UFC star often takes to social media to post about his travels and lavish lifestyle, and this weekend was no different as McGregor jetted off to the Netherlands with some pals to experience the country’s nightlife.

The group visited the popular lounge café and cocktail bar, Lost in Amsterdam, with McGregor sharing some snaps from their big night out.

He posted a picture of him standing outside the venue covering his face while wearing a matching grey tracksuit, a black bodywarmer, white trainers, and a cap.

The Notorious also shared snaps of his group of friends, who seemed to be enjoying their night partying away at Lost in Amsterdam together.

One of McGregor’s most recent online brags saw him boast that “me birds a cracker” and hailed himself a “king” in a show-off post.

The 34-year-old shared a photo of his fiancée, Dee Devlin, in the garden of their €2 million mansion in Straffan, Kildare.

Dee, wearing a matching grey tracksuit and white trainers, is standing in front of McGregor’s black Range Rover and Bentley, which are parked on the site.

He also posted a snap of the couple’s youngest son Rían, who was holding a wooden shoe horn, and then a final snap of Rían and Dee together.

The 34-year-old bragged about the size of his garden, his wealth, and referred to Dee as a “cracker” in the post’s caption.

He wrote: “Aw baby I’m the king, me gardens a park me birds a cracker. The kids.. billionaires."

And earlier this year, he celebrated his Black Forge Inn cleaning up at Bar of the Year awards by flashing a diamond-encrusted sovereign ring with the initials ‘BF”.

McGregor, who had jetted back from Mallorca to attend the event, was thrilled as his Dublin 12 boozer took silver for best food, sharing pictures of celebrations with family, friends and staff from the Dublin pub online.

McGregor captioned a number of pictures of him in black tie as he congratulated the pub including one featuring the ring that boasting the initials.

"Winners of the year, @theblackforgeinn,” he added.

"So much a family ya’d think we were mafia, @theblackforgeinn"