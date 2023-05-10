Conor McGregor donates €14k to autism charity and treats Wrexham fans to Forged stout

“The Wrexham success story is incredible and I can relate to it, that ambition, the hard work and passion to become the very best.”

UFC superstar Conor McGregor surprised Wrexham football fans outside the iconic The Turf Pub when they became the first punters in the UK to sample his new stout - Forged, from a Nitro Truck at the weekend.

Conor donated £10,000 towards a local autism charity as well as takings from beverage sales on the evening, amounting to another £2,200. That brings the total Conor handed over to approximately €14,000.

“Totally blown away by the generosity of Conor McGregor to reach out and make such a significant donation to Your Space Wales,” said Wrexham star and autism charity patron, Paul Mullins.

Paul Mullin, Wrexham Footballer and Vicki Evans, Operations Director at Your Space being pr (Image: Radioactive PR)

McGregor’s team pitched up to The Turf, which has featured prominently in Disney’s ‘Welcome To Wrexham’ series, in a custom designed Land Rover Defender complete with tap to serve over 1,000 pints to the locals.

Forged Irish Stout was first brewed in late 2020 and for the last number of years has been available exclusively in McGregor’s The Black Forge near his home in Crumlin.

Conor explained why his company decided to focus on the north Wales town.

“The Wrexham success story is incredible and I can relate to it, that ambition, the hard work and passion to become the very best.

“I wanted to reward their fans by making them the first to sample my stout on these shores. Their desire for success inspires me and much like Forged Stout they’re not here to take part, they’re here to take over!

Home of Wrexham fc

"I’m also incredibly proud to support the local Your Space Autism charity through Forged Irish Stout along with Paul Mullin.

“This is a cause that is very close to me and my team's heart and I’m grateful to Paul for offering me the opportunity to support such a worthy cause and for the work he puts into Your Space. I look forward to visiting Wrexham soon,” Conor said.

Owner of The Turf pub, Wayne Jones, told local news reporters of his joy to hear from the mixed martial artist.

“It’s not every day you get a call from Conor McGregor, but to be honest nothing surprises me these days after the past couple of years.

“It’s a real privilege for him to choose my establishment as the first to pour his stout outside of his own pub and it gave us a wonderful opportunity to support a very worthy local charity in Your Space which does amazing work,” Mr Jones said.

Having scaled production through the purchase of his own brewery, the Crumlin man is set to take on the stout category on both sides of the Irish Sea with more events planned in the UK, Ireland and North America.

The Dub is expected to be a regular visitor to the Welsh city as Forged cans are made on the outskirts of the town in Ardagh Packaging, Wrexham.